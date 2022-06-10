Enseo Partners With Nevaya Cloud and Launches NevayaCast

PLANO, Texas—Enseo launched Enseo’s NevayaCast. With this partnership, Enseo delivers the Nevaya Cloud platform, a solution approved by Google for the use of Chromecast in hospitality (hotels, student accommodation, assisted/senior living, cruise ships, and more). The partnership allows guests and residents to stream their content to in-room TVs.

Michiel van Eldik, GM/VP EMEA devices and services at Google said, “We are delighted to be working with Nevaya to deliver a cloud-based in-room hospitality solution using Google Chromecast devices for casting. We are excited to support our hospitality partners in delivering a feature-rich and secure entertainment experience to their guests, as we look to travel more again in 2022.”

“Together, we’re providing hospitality and senior living with a better TV experience, including more content choices,” said Kris Singleton, president and CIO of Enseo. “We are thrilled to work with Nevaya to deliver a Google-approved, cloud-based, in-room solution using Google Chromecast devices for casting.”

Advertisement

Unlike other casting technologies available to hotels, Nevaya is a fully SaaS cloud platform, allowing global scalability and removing the need for onsite servers. Most importantly, the technology is more secure, having been through Google’s security process, as well as meeting the requirements of ISO 27001. Further, Enseo’s NevayaCast is planned to be available on future platforms.

James Richmond, CEO of Nevaya said, “We’re seeing over 30 percent of guests using the service daily, and while they’re using it, they are also ordering in-room dining and staying onsite longer. We are proud to partner with Enseo, providing hotels higher revenue and improved guest satisfaction.”

This casting offering comes on the heels of the recent announcement of CORE by Enseo, a rebrand of Enseo’s trusted Enseo Entertainment Experience, E3. CORE powers Enseo’s complete product offering, including in-room entertainment, smart room controls, managed WiFi, and safety and staff support, as well as custom-facing features like casting and back-end monitoring and management.