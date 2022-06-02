Enseo Rebrands E3 Offering to CORE by Enseo

PLANO, Texas—Enseo announced the launch of CORE by Enseo, a rebrand of Enseo Entertainment Experience (E3), with upgrades including control and visibility through advanced tools. With several feature updates, CORE gives hotels and communities advanced flexibility with their system interactions.

“CORE by Enseo is the source of everything that Enseo offers,” said Kris Singleton, president and CIO of Enseo. “E3, our platform, has served us well, but Enseo innovates, and E3 has expanded significantly over time. CORE is a more accurate reflection of our solution—including offerings beyond entertainment—and now, the CORE platform enables more features, strength, and speed than ever before.”

Platform enhancements include the ability for customers to manage user interface (UI) content, expanded hardware support beyond Enseo set-back boxes, improved data granularity, and real-time reporting, which offers visibility into general operations and more insight into the hotel guest or senior resident journey as technology is navigated. Users will also enjoy new dynamic UI capabilities, as well as consistency with legacy E3 features.

CORE by Enseo powers Enseo’s product offering, including in-room entertainment, smart room controls, managed WiFi, and safety and staff support, as well as both customer-facing features and back-end monitoring and management through Enseo’s SITE.

“With this rebrand, CORE represents Enseo’s effortless ability to strengthen and expand over time,” said David Simpson, chief product officer. “CORE brings together all of the features that our customers love, but will soon provide high-demand, new features, including casting, voice, and many other upgrades that will benefit both the end-user and operations.”

The upgrades for current and new customers will be released throughout the remainder of 2022. With cloud-enabled software, current customers will receive upgrades automatically.