SAN FRANCISCO, California—Duetto and Event Temple announced a partnership combining Duetto’s OpenSpace solution and Event Temple’s venue management software. Designed to eliminate manual processes, prevent errors, and unlock new revenue opportunities, the integration between OpenSpace and Event Temple enables hotels and venues with fully synchronized, automated, and real-time booking workflows.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Event Temple to deliver a solution that not only enhances operational efficiency but also drives data-driven event revenue optimization,” said John Lingos-Webb, VP, global partnerships and alliances, at Duetto. “This integration aligns event sales, revenue, and general management teams, enabling them to focus on strategic growth rather than manual processes or troubleshooting discrepancies. Strategically, the groundbreaking partnership allows hoteliers to tie event space pricing to the property’s revenue strategy, providing a cohesive approach to on-property revenue management.”

The integration includes a two-way connection that continuously updates both systems. Providing a single source of truth eliminates potential double bookings and inaccuracies, allowing teams to make informed pricing decisions while reducing errors.

“The combination of Duetto OpenSpace and Event Temple is a smart addition. It not only allows us to represent dynamic pricing but also boosts efficiency and team satisfaction. For any hotel considering it, the integration is seamless and simply makes sense,” said customer Christian Rex, general manager, Paulinenhof.

“We understand that hoteliers and hospitality professionals have to juggle many priorities,” said Bob Graham, CEO of Event Temple. “We want to offer straightforward solutions that work to make their jobs easier. That’s why we’re delighted to announce this partnership and integration with Duetto OpenSpace — it truly delivers on that promise.”