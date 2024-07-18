Drury Hotels Company Launches Meetings With More Program

ST. LOUIS, Missouri—Drury Hotels Company, LLC announced the launch of its Meetings with More program. Tailored to small (fewer than 100 attendees) and mid-sized (100-200 attendees) groups, Meetings with More aims to offer value for events at Drury Hotels.

According to The Meeting Planner Survey: 2024 State of the Meetings Industry report by Knowland and ConferenceDirect earlier this year, almost 50 percent of U.S. meetings had 100 attendees or less in 2023, demonstrating the industry’s shift towards smaller corporate gatherings. The data also suggests that although attendance could grow by up to 10 percent, hoteliers should prioritize programming for events with fewer than 200 attendees, which represents nearly 70 percent of all bookings.

“With the majority of events shifting to smaller meetings and gatherings, Drury has introduced the Meetings with More program to match our guests’ needs and ensure even greater value and flexibility are at the forefront of every planning experience,” said Carrie Sheridan, VP of sales and marketing at Drury Hotels. “We believe Drury Hotels can serve a special niche, for small- to mid-sized value-focused meetings, and are pleased to have the opportunity to deliver more to our meeting planners.”

With small and mid-sized groups in mind, Meetings with More includes:

Advertisement

Flexible rescheduling with minimal restrictions, allowing planners to use a portion of their cancellation fee towards a future event at any Drury Hotel.

No food and beverage minimums, and customizable catering options where planners can select from a list of preferred caterers or use a licensed caterer of their choice. Caterers vary by location.

Free WiFi for unlimited meeting attendees with no login or registration necessary, making it simple to connect.

Affordable AV packages and equipment options.

Free hot breakfast, dinnertime drinks, snacks at 5:30 Kickback, and access to amenities for guests staying at the hotel.

Drury Rewards available on individual and group bookings.

Meetings with More is offered at Drury Hotels’ more than 150 hotels across 26 states.