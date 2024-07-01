Drury Plaza Hotel Dallas Arlington Opens

ARLINGTON, Texas—Drury Hotels Company, LLC, has announced the opening of its newest hotel in Arlington, Texas. The Drury Plaza Hotel Dallas Arlington—the third Drury hotel in the DFW Metroplex and 20th in Texas—has 268 guestrooms and suites, and 7,000 square feet of meeting space. This is the second hotel opened by the company within 30 days with five additional openings slated before the end of 2025.

Located off I-30 in Arlington’s entertainment district, Drury Plaza Hotel Dallas Arlington places guests near attractions including AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, The University of Texas at Arlington, and Six Flags Over Texas.

“We are excited to expand Drury Hotels’ presence in DFW with our newest hotel in the Arlington Entertainment District,” said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels Company, LLC. “Our team looks forward to welcoming business and leisure guests to our newest hotel and providing award-winning service and amenities to those visiting DFW’s world-class sports, entertainment, and corporate venues.”

In addition to breakfast and 5:30 Kickback with dinnertime snacks and beverages, guests can visit The Kitchen + Bar, a late-night dining option within the lobby that offers casual dishes and quick bites along with cocktails, wine, and local craft beer. Additional amenities include an outdoor pool and whirlpool, parking, 24-hour business and fitness centers, and WiFi throughout the hotel.

Meeting space in the Drury Plaza Hotel Dallas Arlington can accommodate groups of up to 330 attendees, with layouts for small- to mid-sized events. The hotel has seven meeting spaces with pre-function space, three of which are on the top floor.

The hotel will employ 75 full- and part-time team members in Arlington. The team will be led by General Manager Keith Kirk, a Drury team member for more than 25 years, and Brandon Batchelor as director of sales.