NEW YORK, New York—The LCP Group, L.P., announced its origination of construction financing for the Moxy Centennial Olympic Park, located in Atlanta’s downtown entertainment district.

The project is being developed through a partnership between Atlanta-based Nexera Capital and Emerge Hospitality Group. The 13-story, 183-room property will have a rooftop restaurant and lounge, a lobby bar, and ground-level retail. The hotel is scheduled to open during the second quarter of 2026.

“Securing financing for new construction projects is challenging in today’s market. However, with the right sponsorship, brand, and location, we believe new construction remains attractive in markets with aging supply,” said Francis Lively, CEO and president of The LCP Group. “Nexera and Emerge are established developers building a lifestyle hotel that is strategically positioned to be competitive from day one, given its proximity to Atlanta’s primary demand drivers. This investment is a testament to our strategy of supporting innovative and significant developments in thriving urban centers.”

Situated in Atlanta’s Centennial Park District, the property will be a short walk from local attractions including the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, State Farm Arena, and the Mercedez-Benz Station, home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer. Guests will be able to access the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta’s 3.9 million square foot convention center, and several corporations, including Georgia Power Company, AmericasMart, The Coca-Cola Company, Truist, AT&T Wireless, Emory Healthcare, and Georgia State University.