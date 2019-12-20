3 Unplugged Escape

The travel industry is catching on to guests’ desires to disconnect from their devices and reconnect with those they love. The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is the latest to follow this trend, creating an unplugged experience to help guests start the new year refreshed and rejuvenated. Upon check in, guests will be given the option to go mobile free. The concierge will place guests’ phones in a safe, locked space for the duration of their stay and guests will receive their phones when they check out or any time before check out if needed, allowing guests to build connections and make memories without distractions.