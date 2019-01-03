HVMG Adds Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach to Management Portfolio

ATLANTA—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership, and management company, has taken over management of the 200-room Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. The hotel, which opened in early 2018, is owned by Summit Hospitality Management Group.

“The Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach makes an ideal addition to our growing portfolio of upscale hotels and resorts with world-class, iconic brands,” said Robert Cole, HVMG president and CEO. “This marks our first Hard Rock Hotel-branded property, our third Florida hotel addition just this year and our fourth property under HVMG. We look forward to working side-by-side with Summit Hospitality Management Group to maximize revenue and profitability through HVMG’s award-winning operations platform.”

With panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, the beachfront property’s offerings include The Sound of Your Stay music program, which offers complimentary use of Fender guitars and Crosley record players for in-room sessions, as well as a full-service Rock Spa and Salon, a Rock Shop, and a Body Rock fitness center.

“We are pleased Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach will be managed by an established company with a stellar portfolio and strong reputation in the industry like HVMG,” said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of hotel operations at Hard Rock International. “We know they will continue the great legacy of Four Diamond service, quality and performance for which the property is known.”

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach also includes the signature Sessions restaurant and bar, the open-air Wave Terrace, and 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, including a versatile ballroom terrace. The property’s resort-style pool has an oceanfront party deck with an outdoor pool bar and grill.

“Bringing in HVMG to manage Hard Rock Hotel is in line with our company strategy and enables our team to give our full attention to growing our portfolio and to asset management,” said Abbas Abdulhussein, CEO of Summit Hospitality Management Group. “Their proven track record operating resort properties, understanding of our clientele and familiarization of the Daytona Beach market allows them to hit the ground running.”