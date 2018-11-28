Summit Hospitality Management Group Secures Contract with HVMG

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.—Summit Hospitality Management Group has signed a contract with Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) to oversee operations at both Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach and Delta Hotel Daytona Beach Oceanfront, effective November 15, 2018. The new management agreement allows Daytona Beach-based Summit Hospitality to focus on the company’s development projects.

“Bringing in HVMG to manage these two properties is in line with our growth strategy and enables our team to give our full attention to asset management,” said Summit Hospitality Management Group CEO Abbas Abdulhussein. “With the redevelopment of our fifth Daytona Beach property, La Playa, starting soon and in anticipation of our new marina-front development in St. Augustine, we are already evaluating future projects, always looking for that next ‘diamond in the rough’.”

A privately held company with headquarters in Daytona Beach, Summit Hospitality Management Group has invested more than $100 million in local redevelopment, having transformed six distressed properties into hotels and resorts.

Advertisement

According to Efrain Silva, vice president of operations for Summit Hospitality Management Group, HVMG was selected based on the company’s experience in the market and its culture. “HVMG’s familiarization with the area and understanding of our clientele allows them to hit the ground running. Our company cultures align, which makes for a seamless transition with staff as well. Bottom line, selecting HVMG proved to be in the best interest of the property, ownership, and city.”

HVMG is a privately owned, fully-integrated hotel investment and management group that specializes in maximizing the performance of stabilized hotels. It currently operates 34 hotels in 17 states totaling 6,209 guestrooms, including independent and boutique hotels and resorts, as well as full-service, select service, and extended stay hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Starwood, and IHG brands.

“We’re pleased to re-enter the Daytona beach market—a destination in which we’re very familiar and have proven success from previously managing The Shores Resort & Spa and other properties,” said HVMG President and CEO Robert Cole. “These two properties in Summit Hospitality Management Group’s portfolio already offer exceptional quality and stellar service. We look forward to working side-by-side with existing staff to maintain their reputations and continue to strengthen brand awareness.”

Opened in March 2018, the 200-room, AAA Four Diamond Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach has 20,000 square feet of meeting space, Rock Spa and Salon, Rock Shop, Body Rock Fitness Center, signature Sessions restaurant and bar, open-air Wave Terrace, resort-style beachfront pool, oceanfront party deck, and outdoor pool bar and grill.

With panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, the recently opened Delta Hotel Daytona Beach Oceanfront offers 133 guestrooms, waterfront pool, state-of-the-art fitness facility, and OceanView Terrace Bar & Grill.