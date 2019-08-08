10 Hotel Restaurant and Bar Openings To Know

Earlier this year, LODGING spotlighted 11 hotel restaurant and bar openings of the first quarter of 2019. Below are 10 of the latest F&B venues to join hotels, and how each plan to stand out in their markets.
1Marc Bar & Restaurant at Château Élan Winery & Resort
As part of its ongoing multi-million dollar renovation, Château Élan Winery & Resort, a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts L.V.X. Collection, recently opened Marc Bar & Restaurant, a southern-inspired bar and chophouse within the resort’s 16th century-styled château and winery in the Atlanta metro of Braselton. Marc offers vineyard views and a refreshed menu curated by new Winery Chef, Jarad Blanton, who brings more than 20 years of food and beverage experience to Château Élan. Conceptualized by the Atlanta-based interior and architectural design firm, BLUR Workshop, Marc is surrounded by herringbone floors leading into the winery tasting room with enclosed booths. The cuisine includes hand-selected premium aged steaks and southern-inspired dishes—both small and large plates—including Dry Age Ribeye with Blue Cheese Port Butter and Seared Sea Scallops to Sweet Soy Glazed Mahi Mahi with Avocado Butter, House Made Pappardelle, and more.
2Mamahune’s Tiki Bar & Restaurant at the Hilton Garden Inn Wailua Bay Kauai
The Hilton Garden Inn Wailua Bay Kauai in Hawaii recently opened Mamahune’s Tiki Bar & Restaurant, which offers contemporary Hawaiian cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and views of Wailua Bay. Mamahune’s menu highlights local ingredients, including Ahi Poke & Avocado Nachos with Hawaiian yellowfin tuna and crispy wontons; Crispy Rice Sliders with marinated Spam, topped with grilled pineapple salsa with nori and sesame mayo; Steamed Bao with Char Siu pork and spicy chili slaw; Shave Ice with a choice of pureed strawberry, mango, lilikoi, guava, or POG; and Dole Whip Kona Coffee Ice Cream.
3Three New F&B Venues at Carté Hotel
Carté Hotel, a Curio Collection by Hilton property, opened its doors in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood in July. The hotel is capitalizing on San Diego’s growing dining scene with three food and beverage options. A full-service hotel restaurant, Watercolors, will offer sustainable, local seafood and serve a sea-to-table menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The full-service wine bar and specialty spirit tasting room, Fonte di Vino, will showcase a spirit-driven tour of the region, with a menu featuring local wineries and distilleries from Southern California and Mexico. Above Ash Social is the hotel’s rooftop venue overlooking the city and bay, with fire pits, a large LED TV wall ideal for outdoor movies, and a daily sunset toast.
4Fish Hawk at the Tides Inn
In late May, The Tides Inn opened its newest dining concept, Fish Hawk—a waterfront eatery showcasing Virginia’s rich coastal culinary tradition and the bounty of the surrounding Chesapeake Bay and Rappahannock River. Named for Virginia’s Osprey bird (“fish hawk” is a local epithet), the new concept is a complete redesign of its predecessor, Commodore’s Restaurant, and sits along a strip of private beach. The hotel restaurant has an indoor raw bar, seafood classics, live shucking, and a daily Chesapeake Bay Boil. The Tides Inn sources seafood and produce from local purveyors such as Kellum Seafood (providing an assortment of oysters) and Dug In Farms (farming and selling produce, jams, picked vegetables, and more).
5Navy Proof Food & Spirits at Westin Long Beach
Part of a $23 million renovation of the Westin Long Beach, Navy Proof Food & Spirits will open this summer. Created by Howe & Brown Hospitality, the hotel restaurant will serve new-American fare and craft cocktails. Inspired by the history of maritime traditions and the sea, the cuisine will emphasize technique and texture to highlight the versatility of seasonal ingredients and locally-sourced seafood and meat. Executive Chef Chris Garasic will helm the restaurant with a menu including Smoked and Crispy Fried Chicken, served with honey and green goddess dressing; Duck Confit Banh Mi, piled high with duck pate, pickled vegetables, and spicy aioli; Fried Green Tomato with burrata and roasted beets; Dry Aged Organic Ribeye with potato rosti, black kale, and porcini jus; Roasted Zucchini Cavatelli topped with harissa, lemon, mint and creme fraiche; and Grilled Spanish Octopus accompanied by potato salad and green romesco.
6James Beard Award-Winning Chef To Open Restaurant at The Gwen
The Gwen, A Luxury Collection Hotel, has partnered with James Beard Award-winning chef Carrie Nahabedian and cousin Michael Nahabedian for a new hotel restaurant scheduled to open late summer in the former location of Circa, which will soon begin renovation. DiamondRock Hospitality Company is the ownership group for the new restaurant. Carrie will manage the menu creation and cuisine direction for the restaurant, while Michael will manage the beverage program. The two will be joined by Michael’s brother, Tom Nahabedian, principal at Bureau|AD, on the design of the project.
7Pescatore at Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf
Hotel Zoe at Fisherman’s Wharf recently completed its refresh of Pescatore Restaurant. The 2,466-square-foot eatery features seasonal Italian dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients. Pescatore’s upgrades include light fixtures, fresh color pallet, and updated artwork, along with new furniture including table chairs, and bar stools. The modern twist on a neighborhood trattoria serves handmade pizzas, grilled salmon with zucchini risotto, crispy parmesan chicken, fresh panzanella salad, homemade crab ravioli, and classic cioppino. Additionally, Pescatore has debuted a new private dining room with floor to ceiling windows that can be opened to expand the space. More updates to the restaurant are planned in the coming year, including a redesigned wood-burning pizza oven with mosaic tile display, updated outdoor patio seating, new table furniture, and updated lighting.
8Moneyline Bar & Book and One Cocktail Bar & Lounge at Borgata Hotel
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City recently opened its Moneyline Bar & Book and Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, adding more than $12 million in development to the casino-resort. Designed by Nelson Worldwide, Moneyline Bar & Book has a 40-foot wide by 11.5-foot tall LED video wall with 17 additional 98-inch and 86-inch displays surrounding the 8,000-square-foot venue. A 35-foot-long bar has 19 built-in slot machines. Its dining program by Executive Chef Tom Biglan features items like Braised-Sirloin Chili. The all new Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge will offer high-end gaming, curated entertainment, and a cocktail menu by mixologist Craig Schoettler. Connected to Moneyline through an escalated corridor, Level One’s design includes pops of Peacock greens, copper, and cork-inspired wallcoverings. The 3,600-square-foot venue will offer customizable seating with lounge chairs, sofas, and ottomans.
9Summit the Rooftop at Conrad Washington, D.C.
In May, Conrad Washington, D.C., unveiled its new rooftop bar and lounge, Summit the Rooftop at Conrad. Situated on the 11th floor of the newly opened Conrad Washington, D.C., the venue offers a curated menu of craft cocktails alongside bites like Calabrian Glazed Short Rib Tacos with charred tomatillo, pickled cabbage, cotija, and fresnos; Cobia Crudo with lime bead vinaigrette, corn nuts, sweet potato, and red onion; and crispy Avocado Fries served with a smoked pepper ailoli. Lead Bartender Zach Luther’s craft cocktail menu includes creations like Parisian Party, made of Dolin Blanc, La Colombe cold brew, Demerara, absinthe, and soda; Glasgow Maid, suited with Johnnie Walker Black, Dolin Dry, cucumber, lemon, and garnished with salt; and Fitzgerald Highball with Bombay Sapphire, lemon, sugar, Angostura, and soda.
10The Stayton Room at the Lexington Hotel
The Lexington Hotel, an Autograph Collection property, recently opened The Stayton Room, a new bar concept that pays homage to the property’s Jazz Age history with interior design conceptualized by distinguished New York-based firm Stonehill Taylor. The “Roaring 20’s-esque” space offers a crafted cocktail menu and bar fare by Chef Richard Sandoval. The bar’s name is a nod to anti-prohibitionist William Stayton. The cocktail menu builds on classic Prohibition-era libations, including the Hemingway Daiquiri and the French 75. The Bar Fare menu includes favorites such as Fava Bean Hummus and Peekytoe Crab Toast with Chipotle Aioli from Chef Richard Sandoval.