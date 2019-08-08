10 Hotel Restaurant and Bar Openings To Know

5 Navy Proof Food & Spirits at Westin Long Beach

Part of a $23 million renovation of the Westin Long Beach, Navy Proof Food & Spirits will open this summer. Created by Howe & Brown Hospitality, the hotel restaurant will serve new-American fare and craft cocktails. Inspired by the history of maritime traditions and the sea, the cuisine will emphasize technique and texture to highlight the versatility of seasonal ingredients and locally-sourced seafood and meat. Executive Chef Chris Garasic will helm the restaurant with a menu including Smoked and Crispy Fried Chicken, served with honey and green goddess dressing; Duck Confit Banh Mi, piled high with duck pate, pickled vegetables, and spicy aioli; Fried Green Tomato with burrata and roasted beets; Dry Aged Organic Ribeye with potato rosti, black kale, and porcini jus; Roasted Zucchini Cavatelli topped with harissa, lemon, mint and creme fraiche; and Grilled Spanish Octopus accompanied by potato salad and green romesco.