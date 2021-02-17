Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds 11 Provenance Hotels

BETHESDA, Md. — Curator Hotel & Resort Collection welcomed 11 member hotels from the Provenance collection, one of Curator’s six founding members. These boutique lifestyle properties span cities across the United States. Curator’s founding members represent a collection of more than 120 independent lifestyle hotels and resorts, with more poised to participate over the coming months.

“As the demand for independent hotels continues to evolve, Provenance is honored to join Curator during a crucial time for the hospitality industry,” said Gordon Sondland, chairman and chief development officer of Provenance. “Each of our hotels has a distinct identity, distilled from the culture within our communities. Curator allows us to maintain that individuality while unlocking valuable resources that enhance efficiencies to maintain our best-in-class service.”

Curator launched in November 2020 as a collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts on an owner-centric hospitality platform. Curator Hotel & Resort Collection was formed by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, the largest owner of independent lifestyle hotels in the United States, along with six lifestyle hotel operators including Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hotels & Resorts, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts.

“Curator is addressing the increasing demand for one-of-a-kind travel experiences, boosting independent hotels’ performance and ultimately lifting the industry as a whole. It has been incredible to see like-minded properties come together for a greater benefit,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator. “We are delighted to welcome these distinguished hotels, each with their own unique guest experiences, to the Curator collection. We look forward to inviting them to tap into the resources they need to thrive in this unpredictable hospitality landscape.”

Curator’s member hotels have access to best-in-class operating agreements, services, and non-proprietary technology designed to collectively generate significant cost-savings along with access to Curator’s network of industry professionals and operators. The intended result is to give owners and operators more time and resources to invest in guests, drive revenues, and spend less time on vetting and contracting vendors.

The following Provenance hotels are now members of the Curator Hotel & Resort Collection:

Heathman Hotel in Portland, Oregon, is a 151-room luxury arts hotel located in the city’s downtown cultural district that maintains strong partnerships with local arts and culture organizations.

in Portland, Oregon, is a 151-room luxury arts hotel located in the city’s downtown cultural district that maintains strong partnerships with local arts and culture organizations. Hotel deLuxe in Portland, Oregon, is a 130-room property inspired by the Golden Era of Hollywood, combining an art deco aesthetic with modern art.

in Portland, Oregon, is a 130-room property inspired by the Golden Era of Hollywood, combining an art deco aesthetic with modern art. Hotel Lucia in downtown Portland, Oregon, is a 127-room hotel surrounded by the city’s most celebrated restaurants, boutiques, cafes, galleries, brewpubs, and distilleries.

in downtown Portland, Oregon, is a 127-room hotel surrounded by the city’s most celebrated restaurants, boutiques, cafes, galleries, brewpubs, and distilleries. Hotel Theodore in Seattle, Washington, is a 153-room hotel is situated in the city’s Pike-Place corridor.

in Seattle, Washington, is a 153-room hotel is situated in the city’s Pike-Place corridor. Sentinel is located in the West End of Portland, Oregon, steps away from local boutiques, Pearl District art galleries, and the world’s largest independent bookstore.

is located in the West End of Portland, Oregon, steps away from local boutiques, Pearl District art galleries, and the world’s largest independent bookstore. Dossier in Dossier, Oregon, is a 205-room hotel located between the Willamette River and Portland’s Washington Park. The hotel celebrates the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest with a permanent art collection featuring works from Portland-area painters, printmakers, and illustrators.

in Dossier, Oregon, is a 205-room hotel located between the Willamette River and Portland’s Washington Park. The hotel celebrates the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest with a permanent art collection featuring works from Portland-area painters, printmakers, and illustrators. Hotel Murano is a 319-room hotel at the center of Tacoma, Washington’s energetic downtown.

is a 319-room hotel at the center of Tacoma, Washington’s energetic downtown. Hotel Preston in Nashville, Tennessee, is an eclectic, art-filled boutique hotel that is minutes from both the airport and downtown Nashville. The property includes 196 rooms and southern-inspired dining options.

in Nashville, Tennessee, is an eclectic, art-filled boutique hotel that is minutes from both the airport and downtown Nashville. The property includes 196 rooms and southern-inspired dining options. Villa Royale in Palm Springs, California, has 36 villas, each with individual, mid-century modern style. One of the first hotels built in South Palm Springs, Villa Royale opened in 1947 and was frequented by Hollywood celebrities and industry folk seeking respite and relaxation from the hubbub of Los Angeles.

in Palm Springs, California, has 36 villas, each with individual, mid-century modern style. One of the first hotels built in South Palm Springs, Villa Royale opened in 1947 and was frequented by Hollywood celebrities and industry folk seeking respite and relaxation from the hubbub of Los Angeles. Hotel Max is a 163-room boutique hotel located at the southern point of the Denny Triangle in Seattle, Washington.

is a 163-room boutique hotel located at the southern point of the Denny Triangle in Seattle, Washington. The Old No. 77 Hotel is a 167-room property inspired by New Orleans’ rich heritage and located three blocks from the city’s French Quarter.

