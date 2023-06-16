CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Hilton announced DoubleTree by Hilton South Charlotte Tyvola has joined its portfolio following a multimillion-dollar renovation and rebranding. Formerly Hilton Charlotte Executive Park, the hotel is for both business and leisure travelers. Located in South Charlotte, adjacent to Executive Park and five miles from Charlotte-Douglass International Airport, the hotel offers access to the city’s attractions and business areas.

“We are proud to open our doors as DoubleTree by Hilton South Charlotte Tyvola after an extensive top-to-bottom renovation,” says General Manager Christina Gandhi. “We are excited to welcome guests to experience our upgraded and exceptional amenities and to enjoy a comfortable and memorable stay with our Hilton signature hospitality.”

The property has 181 rooms and suites. As a tradition of DoubleTree by Hilton hospitality, every guest receives a warm chocolate chip cookie upon arrival. The hotel offers amenities including a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and an outdoor terrace. The hotel’s lobby bar and restaurant serve cocktails and local beers as well as local and international dishes. In addition, the hotel provides 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space for gatherings ranging from small team meetings to large corporate events.