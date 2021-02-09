PHOENIX — Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dorothy Dowling, has been awarded the Albert E. Koehl Lifetime Achievement Award by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI).

The Albert E. Koehl Award, named for a pioneer in hotel advertising, is a distinction given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of the profession of marketing in the hospitality industry. Dowling was selected by the awards committee for her strategic and innovative thinking over her more than 30 years in the hospitality industry.

“I am humbled to be chosen as an Albert E. Koehl Award winner by my friends and colleagues at HSMAI,” said Dowling. “It is an honor to be joining the list of previous winners, which is filled with the names of industry icons who I have admired throughout my career in hospitality. I can only hope my contributions to the industry will one day be as iconic as those who have come before me. I am particularly honored to be following in the footsteps of Best Western’s president and CEO, David Kong, who won this same accolade in 2014.”

A seasoned hospitality industry executive, Dowling leads all marketing and sales strategies for Best Western Hotels & Resorts, overseeing the brand’s loyalty program, consumer and field marketing activities, advertising, public relations, and e-commerce. Since joining Best Western Hotels & Resorts in 2004, Dowling has implemented a number of measures to increase market share and contemporize the brand.

“Dorothy is most deserving of this coveted recognition,” said Kong. “I have worked alongside Dorothy for 17 years and continue to be inspired by her innovative thinking and strategic approach to sales and marketing. Dorothy has played an integral role in increasing market share and contemporizing the iconic Best Western brand, and her work will be revered for years to come.”

In addition to her role at Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Dowling works with a variety of industry organizations. In 2019, Dowling was named president of the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Allied Leadership Council after previously serving as vice president. She is also chair of GBTA WINiT’s Strategic Advisory Board, serves on HSMAI’s Foundation Board of Directors, and U.S. Travel’s Board of Directors. In addition to her industry leadership roles, Dowling serves as an Independent Trustee on CubeSmart’s Board of Directors.

