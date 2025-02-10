Fabian Freytag Becomes 2025 Ambiente Designer

Each year, the Ambiente trade fair in Frankfurt, Germany, names an Ambiente Designer. Designer and self-proclaimed maximalist Fabian Freytag was given the title of 2025 Ambiente Designer. At the Ambiente trade fair from Feb. 7-10/11, 2025, Freytag presented his concept, “The Lounge—Shades of Space,” which focuses on hospitality.

“The hospitality industry is undergoing a radical transformation—identity is everything. Guests no longer want neutral spaces; they seek locations with character that surprise, provoke, and leave a lasting impression. With Shades of Space, I take a stand against generic design: hospitality should be theatrical, sensual, bold, and, above all, fun,” said Freytag.

The installation illustrates how hospitality spaces can become experiences, setting them apart through design.

