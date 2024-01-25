Mark Hoplamazian Receives Shatterproof Hospitality Hero Award

LODGING is live from ALIS 2024, brought to you by Choice Hotels. Access more of our live coverage here.

NORWALK, Connecticut—Shatterproof recently honored Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt, with the Shatterproof Hospitality Hero Award. He is the fifth recipient to receive the award. Hoplamazian has been a voice on the issue of addiction in the United States, using his leadership in the industry to unite hospitality executives to take an active role in ending the addiction crisis.

Senior executives across the hotel industry united during the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles to commend Hoplamazian on his accomplishments. More than 60 hospitality companies raised $2 million during the event to advance the important work Shatterproof is doing and to support its Founder and CEO Gary Mendell, a former hotelier (chairman and co-founder of HEI Hotels and Resorts), who lost his son Brian to addiction in 2011.

“I am honored to receive this award, but more importantly, to help raise critical support for Shatterproof and the transformational work they are doing,” said Hoplamazian. “Hyatt is proud to collaborate with Shatterproof as they lead the way in advocating for people with substance use disorders, their families, and the communities this disease impacts.”

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA), employees of restaurants and hotels (the two major branches of the hospitality industry) have the highest rates of substance use out of the entire U.S. workforce. Service occupations, such as those in the food and hospitality industries, had the second highest proportion of workers with substance use disorders—15.6 percent. A substance use disorder doesn’t just affect employees themselves and their families; businesses lose enormous sums every year as a result of the issue in the form of higher healthcare costs, absenteeism, and presenteeism (when employees are at work, but not fully productive).

Mendell founded Shatterproof to improve the way that the U.S. healthcare system prevents and treats treatment quality, address the shame and stigma associated with substance use disorders, and advance evidence-based policies. Since 2016, the hospitality industry has raised more than $5 million for Shatterproof during events at ALIS.

“I continue to be inspired by the incredible support of the hotel industry,” said Mendell. “Substance use disorder is a largely preventable disease, and it is through the generous support and awareness efforts of the hospitality industry that we will be able to reduce stigma and increase the number of policy changes and treatment resources to end this crisis.”

The 2024 Shatterproof Hospitality Heroes Committee includes Robert Alter, Geoff Ballotti, Mike Barnello, James Burba, Patrick Campbell, Thomas Corcoran, Ted Darnall, Joel Eisemann, Clark Hanrattie, Mark Hoplamazian, Tim Hodes, Merrick Kleeman, Daniel Lesser, Gary Mendell, Chris Nassetta, Bill Reynolds, Anthony Rutledge, Stacy Silver, Paul Whetsell, and Mark Woodworth.

