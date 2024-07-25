This Week’s Comings & Goings

Following 30 years of executive leadership for the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Americas, HSMAI Foundation, and HSMAI Global, the organization announced the retirement of President and CEO Bob Gilbert.

Rajit Sukumaran has taken on an expanded role as IHG Hotels & Resorts’s senior vice president and managing director, East Asia & Pacific. Additionally, Vivek Bhalla has been promoted to IHG’s managing director, SEAK.

Commonwealth Hotels announced the appointment of Jon Gustin as vice president of operations. With over 15 years of senior leadership experience, Gustin will oversee the strategic growth initiatives for the company.

Kessler welcomed Angela Showley as vice president of marketing and revenue. Showley is responsible for leading the brand’s marketing initiatives in addition to overseeing revenue generation across Kessler’s hospitality portfolio.

Marriott International announced Sam Basu as area general manager of Puerto Rico, and concurrently to general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan.

EDITION Hotel announced the return of Anton Moore to the team as he takes on his new role as general manager of The Lake Como EDITION, anticipated to open in early 2025. Moor joined Marriott in 2010.

The Newman announced the appointment of Alex Drown as director of sales ahead of its spring opening. Drown previously worked for hotels such as Nobu London Portman Square and Ganesvoort Meatpacking, New York City.

Viewline Resort Snowmass, an Autograph Collection Hotel, announced the appointment of Marc Boussaire as executive chef. In this role, Boussaire will oversee culinary operations including banquets and special events.

James Cassidy has been named executive chef of the All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar at Hotel 1000, LXR Resorts. With more than three decades of experience, Cassidy has worked for multiple Four Seasons hotels during his career.

Conrad Washington, DC announced the appointment of Arturo Elias as chef de cuisine at Estuary Restaurant. Elias brings over a decade of experience from roles including The Hay-Adams Hotel at Sea Island Resort.

The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort announced the appointment of Reyn Nishizuka as the new chef de cuisine of Merida, the resort’s dining venue. Nishizuka brings more than 15 years of culinary experience to the role.

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Oliver Riding as Camelback Golf Club’s new general manager. Riding has experience playing gold professionally.

Hotel Per La announced three appointments to its leadership team across its hotel and dining concepts. Kayleen Morgan is director of sales and marketing, George Unseld is general manager, and Joey Roacho is executive chef.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, welcomed new team members to lead its culinary program. Christian Clair is director of food and beverage, Roberto Picado is director of beverage, and Sagar Gaikwad is executive sous chef.

Highgate expanded its executive leadership team at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, appointing Edward C. Braunlich as managing director, Yvette Kitagawa as hotel manager, and MaryAnn Blanchard as director of sales.

NCG Hospitality announced two new general managers of hotels around Downtown Madison, Wisconsin. Ranette Maurer joins the company as general manager of AC Hotel Madison Downtown, and Matthew McMahon is transitioning to general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Madison East.

The Otesaga Resort Hotel announced two new hires. Kenny Valenzuela has joined the property as director of sales and catering, and Henry DeMartino has been named food and beverage director.