PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts appointed Scott Strickland as chief commercial officer (CCO) reporting to the company’s President and CEO Geoff Ballotti. In this newly created leadership role, Strickland and his team will continue delivering the best value and experiences to Wyndham’s owners and guests across its 25 brands through a united commercial organization.

“Over 7 years ago we recruited Scott from the private equity world where he led the information systems, eCommerce, and business transformation teams at many great companies including D+M Holdings, Nissan, and Black & Decker. Under Scott’s thoughtful and strategic guidance—including managing and deploying our $275M investment in best-in-class technology, digital, and franchisee opt-in services over the past five years—Wyndham has taken a leadership position and delivered multiple industry innovations for its owners,” said Ballotti. “In this new role, Scott and his expanded team will continue to build our brands, drive direct revenue, and advance our value proposition through a newly combined, tech-forward commercial organization.”

As chief commercial officer, Strickland continues his responsibilities for implementing Wyndham’s technology and distribution strategy and will add oversight of global sales; revenue generation; marketing; communications; and the loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards.

“Combining this group of cross-functional leaders enables us to continue delivering owner-first tools, technology, and marketing innovations,” said Strickland. “These tools allow our franchisees to run their hotels more efficiently and profitably today and into the future. Integrating best-in-class technology, marketing, and sales teams into a single organization enhances the Wyndham Advantage.”

With the creation of this new organization, Lisa Checchio, EVP and chief marketing officer, will depart Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. During her tenure, Checchio launched the company’s “by Wyndham” endorsement strategy, played a role in the introduction of new hotel brands, and grew Wyndham Rewards, which doubled in size in five years and has surpassed 100 million members. Lisa also led the creation of Women Own the Room, which recently celebrated 15 open hotels, more than 50 signings, and a community of more than 550 members.

“Lisa’s leadership and expertise spanning marketing, consumer engagement, digital commerce, global sales, and more has helped us better fulfill Wyndham’s mission to make hotel travel possible for all,” said Ballotti. “We are grateful for her significant contributions to Wyndham and the broader hotel industry and will miss her many talents.”