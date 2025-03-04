DerbySoft Acquires Arise, an AI Automation Platform

DALLAS, Texas—DerbySoft announced its acquisition of artificial intelligence products from Arise, an AI automation platform for travel agent–hotel communication and commission reconciliation. This transaction underscores DerbySoft’s commitment to enhancing aspects of the supplier–distributor relationship within business travel.

Arise delivers AI-driven automation to tackle challenges in travel management, optimize TMC-hotel communication, automate booking reconciliation, and recover unpaid commissions. By unifying booking data into a single record, Arise works with visibility and workflows while reducing reliance on third-party services.

“DerbySoft anticipates the needs of the travel industry and delivers innovative, high-performance solutions for our clients,” said Duane Overgaard, divisional CEO for Hospitality, DerbySoft. “Integrating Arise’s technology into our platform further strengthens our commitment to business travel by providing accuracy and efficiency in commission reconciliation, as well as robust communication tools between travel agents and hotels.”

Arise’s AI technology helps increase the speed of payment processing while also organizing transactional details, ensuring a transparent process. By automating traditionally manual tasks, Arise lowers operational costs.

Advertisement

“Being part of DerbySoft will enhance our ability to help travel management companies and hotel partners collaborate more effectively while streamlining the processes of working together and managing shared bookings,” said Nadim El Manawy, cofounder and CEO, Arise. “Together, we will continue driving innovation that simplifies operations, enhances traveler experiences, and maximizes profitability for our clients and their customers.”

Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed.