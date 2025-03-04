Making a Difference

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality industry?

Lynsey Kreitzer

My journey into the hospitality industry began with a gentle nudge from a college friend who saw something in me that I hadn’t yet recognized. Despite my lack of experience in lodging, she believed in my potential and encouraged me to apply for a sales position at a small hotel in Cleveland, Ohio. This opportunity opened my eyes to the profound joy of creating memorable experiences for others. The dynamic nature of the industry, with its ever-changing challenges and opportunities, captivated me.

What has kept me in this industry is the constant evolution and the endless possibilities for growth. Each day brings new challenges and opportunities to innovate. No two guests are the same, no two hotels are identical, and every associate and owner brings their unique perspective. This diversity drives us to think creatively and push the boundaries of what is possible. The hospitality industry is a vibrant tapestry of experiences, and I am grateful to be a part of it, continually inspired to make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

Who are some of your mentors or role models, and what were their most valuable lessons?

I have been fortunate to have many mentors, but my mom and dad have been the cornerstone of my development. Though not in hospitality, their impact on our community and family is profound. My mom exemplifies empathy and quiet leadership, volunteerism through community, and always guiding with a gentle hand. My dad demonstrated an incredible work ethic, integrity, and understanding, showing me the value of hard work and honesty. From them, I learned dedication, maintaining integrity, and building strong relationships through kindness. Their lessons have been invaluable in shaping who I am today, and I carry their wisdom with me every day.

Can you imagine the challenge of creating lifelong memories for four sons and one daughter, not to mention, now all of the grandchildren? It’s a monumental task, and I’m not sure I’ve even come close to achieving something of that magnitude!

What’s your outlook for the future with regards to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

The future of diversity and inclusion in the hospitality industry is optimistic. It is incredible to see our leading organizations recognizing the importance of shaping diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environments within our industry. The training, resources, and best practices are unmatched and pave the way to an inclusive industry.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

The lodging industry has made remarkable strides in promoting women into leadership positions and fostering a culture where this is the norm, not the exception. I passionately believe that women in leadership epitomize the broader goal of inclusion within our industry. It’s about ensuring equal opportunities for the most qualified and passionate individuals, regardless of gender. This commitment to diversity and inclusion is what drives our industry forward and makes it truly exceptional.

Personally, as mentioned before, finding mentors to invest in your future is something our industry does incredibly well. It is not the “what do you want in the next five years” but truly uncovering the interests of your associates, no matter the gender. The more education we provide our associates, the more equipped they are to step into these leadership roles. There are exceptional organizations and companies that are uniquely excelling at this on an elevated level.