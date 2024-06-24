DerbySoft Launches Strategic Partnership With IDeaS

DALLAS—DerbySoft, a leader in high-performance distribution services, announced a new partnership with IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, that strategically provides operational and revenue-enhancing benefits for hotels of all types.

This partnership integrates IDeaS’ G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) with Property Connector, DerbySoft’s Digital Distribution System, providing connectivity services to individual properties and small chains. G3 RMS provides DerbySoft with scientific pricing, forecasting, and rate availability decisions at the room type and rate code level to drive optimal revenue performance across guest categories. These optimal prices and controls are instantly updated across all distribution channels managed by Property Connector, ensuring operators save time, execute revenue strategy, and maximize every revenue opportunity.

Properties can benefit from this integration in many ways, including:

Real-Time Inventory Distribution : Respond to booking trends as they happen, G3 RMS continually tunes and tweaks impactful controls like rate availability and overbooking recommendations to protect revenue and enhance shoulder night performance while being guided by the property’s strategic guidelines.

: Respond to booking trends as they happen, G3 RMS continually tunes and tweaks impactful controls like rate availability and overbooking recommendations to protect revenue and enhance shoulder night performance while being guided by the property’s strategic guidelines. Increased Efficiencies : Manual calculation and updating rates and availability across various channels is time-consuming and opens the opportunity for human errors. This integration pushes all changes automatically, reducing errors and saving time for strategy.

: Manual calculation and updating rates and availability across various channels is time-consuming and opens the opportunity for human errors. This integration pushes all changes automatically, reducing errors and saving time for strategy. Improved Response to Market Dynamics: The combination of G3 RMS and Property Connector allows properties to proactively spot trends and respond swiftly to changes in the market. For example, if there is a sudden spike in demand or a large group block changes status, G3 RMS learns from and adjusts the property’s pricing strategy across all channels.

The combination of G3 RMS and Property Connector allows properties to proactively spot trends and respond swiftly to changes in the market. For example, if there is a sudden spike in demand or a large group block changes status, G3 RMS learns from and adjusts the property’s pricing strategy across all channels. Enhanced Analytical Insights : IDeaS offers powerful forecasting that uses advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning to predict future demand. By integrating with a Property Connector, these projections can be directly translated into actionable operational and revenue strategies across all sales channels.

: IDeaS offers powerful forecasting that uses advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning to predict future demand. By integrating with a Property Connector, these projections can be directly translated into actionable operational and revenue strategies across all sales channels. Competitive Advantage: The ability to quickly adapt to market conditions, stop unnecessary discounting, and consistently offer optimized pricing by guest category gives hotels a competitive edge, potentially capturing a larger market share.

The integration between DerbySoft and IDeaS is a strategic partnership that enables properties to maximize their revenue potential, streamline operations, and make smarter, data-backed decisions that keep properties competitive in their dynamic market.

“DerbySoft has long been a leader in distribution services, and IDeaS is proud to partner with them to deliver a comprehensive solution for hoteliers. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing the industry with the tools and resources they need to achieve success in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape. By seamlessly integrating IDeaS G3 RMS with Property Connector, hoteliers can streamline operations, make data-driven decisions, and ultimately maximize their revenue potential,” said Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and development officer at IDeaS.

“We are thrilled about the advanced integration between DerbySoft’s Property Connector and IDeaS G3. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize the way our hotel partners manage their operations, pricing, and distribution strategies. By simplifying complexities and enhancing efficiency, our joint solution empowers hoteliers to optimize revenues and deliver exceptional guest experiences. We are deeply committed to continuous innovation and are confident that this integration will set a new standard in hospitality technology,” stated Duane Overgaard, president of connectivity and senior vice president at DerbySoft.