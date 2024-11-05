Davidson Hospitality Group Adds Two Hotels to Managed Portfolio

ATLANTA, Georgia—Davidson Hospitality Group has been selected by Lennox Capital Partners to manage two properties: The Highland Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton in Dallas, Texas, and The Westin St. Louis in St. Louis, Missouri.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Lennox Capital team on these two outstanding hotels in truly dynamic and vibrant cities,” said Thom Geshay, CEO and resident, Davidson Hospitality Group. “We look forward to enacting what we do best by creating value for our owners, delivering unparalleled operational support and exceptional guest experiences at scale, bolstering the operating efficiency and financial success of each property.”

“There is a real synergy and alignment between our firm and Davidson in terms of our disciplined and robust approach to success,” said Pat Lowery, principal and co-founder, Lennox Capital Partners. “Through our hands-on collaboration, we are excited for the extended team to serve as new stewards, leveraging their expertise to infuse genuine heartfelt hospitality and position these two hotels for long-term asset value growth.”

A 204-room lifestyle hotel, The Highland Dallas is located in Dallas’ University Crossings and defines an intersection of style and culture. Ideally situated between the Park Cities and Lakewood neighborhoods, the property offers 11,420 square feet of meeting and event space, The Spa at The Highland, and is home to Knife, a steakhouse dining experience by Chef John Tesar. The Highland Dallas will soon undergo a comprehensive, $13 million renovation of its public spaces and guestrooms.

The Westin St. Louis has 263 loft-style rooms and suites in the St. Louis business district. Onsite amenities include Clark Street Taphouse and Grill, The WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio, and 20,864 square feet of hotel event spaces. Whether traveling for business or leisure, the hotel is positioned in Cupples Station and is located within walking distance to attractions in St. Louis such as Busch Stadium, St. Louis Riverfront along the Gateway Arch Trail, and more.