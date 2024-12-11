INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana—The iconic Omni Severin Hotel in the heart of downtown Indianapolis has completed its $24 million renovation, honoring its original architecture and art deco roots. A mainstay of Indianapolis since it was built in 1913, the hotel’s renovation revives the luxury of the past with modern conveniences.

Indianapolis has been the crossroads of America since well before the country’s interstate highway system. When rail travel was at its height at the turn of the 20th century, Indianapolis Union Station was the obligatory point of arrival and departure for travelers crossing to and from the eastern and western United States. By 1913, over 300 trains and 25,000 passengers converged at Union Station. Across the street, the Severin Hotel was there to graciously greet them.

Invoking the glamor and charm of its former Art Deco glory with modern touches through the layering of textures, materials, colors and thoughtful details, the Omni Severin’s newly redesigned spaces juxtapose timeless sophistication with contemporary amenities. From valet to reception, visitors will experience approachable luxury and personalized service.

Guests can choose from 424 elegantly appointed hotel rooms, all of which draw inspiration from the bygone era of train travel, adding subtle nods that create a harmonious fusion of eclectic and tranquil elements. The hotel offers 36 impressive suites with a variety of features, such as lofts, floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies with captivating views of the city skyline.

Advertisement

The reimagined hotel lobby acts as a central gathering space and leads to the reception desk featuring a mural that artfully depicts the billowing smoke from a train engine, connecting the dining offerings on either side. Bar Cardinale can be found on the left, offering dinner and specialty drinks in an inviting atmosphere. The bar features cardinals throughout the design, a nod to the days when guests would arrive on the premier Cardinal train line across the street, welcomed to the city by Indiana’s state bird resting along the train line.

The newly opened 8th Notch Cafe & Market occupies the right side of the lobby. The café is inspired by a high speed train – an ode to the neighboring Union Station, which was built as a first-of-its-kind in Indianapolis in 1853. In the style of a 1900s corner diner, 8th Notch serves local Hubbard and Cravens coffee, full chef curated-meals, grab-and-go food items and local goods.

“Omni Severin Hotel’s historic significance in Indianapolis gives us the unique opportunity to usher the hotel into a new, modern era while carefully preserving the beloved property,” said Steve Quackenbush, General Manager for Omni Severin Hotel. “We look forward to reintroducing the property to not only locals, but travelers as they visit our exciting city.”

The hotel’s renovation is part of Omni’s broader reinvestment strategy to enhance its portfolio of over 50 properties nationwide. The hotel is one block from the Indiana Convention Center and connected via overhead skywalks by way of the Circle Centre Mall. A short walk from Georgia Street, guests can conveniently catch a game or concert at Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse.