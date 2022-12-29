BETHESDA, Maryland—Curator Hotel & Resort Collection announced the addition of The Olive Ann in Grand Forks, North Dakota; Creekside Inn in Palo Alto, California; Hotel Los Gatos in Los Gatos, California; Hotel Griffon, King George Hotel and Inn at Union Square in San Francisco, California; and Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, in Miami Beach, Florida, as its newest members. With these additions, Curator has grown to 96 hotels and resorts, all offering experiences in more than 48 destinations.

“We are thrilled to announce an additional eight hotels as we close in on year-end—expanding our footprint in California and Florida, as well as introducing our first North Dakota property,” said Jennifer Barnwell, president of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “The addition of The Olive Ann marks Curator’s first partnership with a hotel in the early stages of development, and we are excited to collaborate with the owner and manager by contributing our knowledge and expertise on the best systems, technology, products, and vendors to ensure a seamless operation between pre-and post-opening.”

“As brand-new hoteliers, we are excited to begin our relationship with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection,” said Sadie Gardner, president of 322 Hospitality. “Curator has already been a tremendous asset to our company as we navigate the stack of technology needs for our hotel, event centers, and restaurant entities. In our short partnership thus far, we have been pleased with the onboarding and the overall attention the Curator staff is providing us.”

The new members will have access to tools like Curator’s contract management and expense benchmarking platforms, and the opportunity to leverage Curator’s agreements with providers to identify both immediate and long-term savings. Curator connects members with technology, operations, and products. Curator is ending the year with nearly 100 agreements across 70 program categories.

The new members of Curator include: