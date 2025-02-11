ATLANTA, Georgia—Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, continued to roll out its hospitality vision through recent renovations across several hotels in the Americas. The latest projects align Crowne Plaza’s modernized offerings with guests’ emerging needs.

Crowne Plaza’s New Modern design style establishes defined zones for productivity, restoration, and collaboration among its public and guest spaces. Updated guestrooms include furniture and amenities to ensure a smooth transition between work and relaxation. New Modern communal areas include groupings of designated public and private work and leisure areas for individual focus or collaborative engagement.

Ginger Taggart, vice president, brand management—global premium brands, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “As the once firm lines between business and leisure travel blur further, Crowne Plaza remains a trusted leader at the forefront of serving the new blended traveler. Our latest design approach introduces more inviting gathering spaces that inspire connection and enable guests to balance business and social interaction. This transformation of our estate further strengthens the Crowne Plaza offering, and we’ll continue to explore avenues to welcome guests and communities while optimizing return potential for owners.”

IHG forecasts that 70 percent of Crowne Plaza’s Americas estate will have updated designs by the end of 2025, with the New Modern approach resonating with guests and owners across the following properties:

Following a comprehensive transformation, Crowne Plaza Virginia Beach Town Center offers a reimagined guest experience with amenities. The hotel’s 148 guestrooms include updated furnishings and décor, while its public spaces—including the lobby and meeting areas—also underwent a redesign to enhance comfort and functionality. Guests can use the hotel’s revamped pool area and the onsite Flagship Restaurant & Lounge, serving coastal-inspired U.S. cuisine and cocktails. Owned and managed by National Hospitality Services, the property delivers accommodations in Virginia Beach’s Town Center while offering access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center recently finalized a full-scale renovation under the direction of owner Al J. Schneider Company. All 588 guestrooms include modernized furnishings and updated design elements, while public areas include dining concepts ranging from the Al’s Table restaurant and The Lobby Bar to a grab-and-go market. A new lobby and more than 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space add to the guest experience. The hotel is located near Muhammed Ali International Airport, the Kentucky Exposition Center, and Churchill Downs, Crowne Plaza Louisville Airport Expo Center.

Crowne Plaza Seattle – Downtown wrapped a multi-phase renovation at the end of 2024. The project included updates to the hotel’s exterior, lobby, and dining spaces along with a reimagination of its 418 guestrooms. Located near Seattle landmarks such as Lumen Field and the Space Needle, Crowne Plaza Seattle – Downtown also offers more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

Crowne Plaza Niagara Falls NY – Riverside joined the Crowne Plaza system in late 2024. The first phase of the project, overseen by owner Merani Holdings, included a revamp of the hotel’s public spaces and 141 guestrooms, with additional enhancements planned during the next two years. The hotel has an onsite dock providing access for boating. The hotel is also located near casinos, dining, scenic trails, and shopping.

Crowne Plaza Orlando – Downtown recently completed a multi-year renovation project under the guidance of owner and management company Vista Hospitality Group. Within the first stage, the property’s 227 guestrooms received a full modernization. Highlights of the second and final phase included upgrades to its public spaces, exterior, and restaurant and lounge areas. Featuring more than 8,000 square feet of meeting and events space, Crowne Plaza Orlando – Downtown additionally offers a location near the Kia Center arena, Camping World Stadium, Orlando City Soccer Stadium, Universal Orlando Resort, and many of the city’s other attractions.

Crowne Plaza has more than 400 open properties in major global cities and resort locations. The brand’s growth plan includes the addition of more than 36,000 rooms—the third most planned for any IHG brand—across nearly 150 hotels worldwide in the coming years, which will expand its current system size by more than 35 percent. These include a 22-story hotel in New York City’s Times Square projected to open in Spring 2025, a forthcoming 230-room hotel along Mexico City’s Avenida de los Insurgentes, and a harborside property in Saint John, New Brunswick.