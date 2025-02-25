WASHINGTON, D.C.—Spring Break season spans several weeks, starting in March and ending mid-April. AAA booking data shows most travelers are looking for warm weather with the Sunshine State topping the list of U.S. destinations. Four Florida cities are on the top 10 domestic list: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Tampa.

“For families who live in colder climates, Spring Break can’t come soon enough,” said Stacey Barber, vice president, AAA Travel. “Florida is always a favorite this time of year because of its beaches, theme parks, and cruise ports. Many travelers are also wanting to sightsee in iconic American cities like New York and Chicago. And for those going on European vacations, keep in mind new travel requirements taking effect this year, especially if London is on your Spring Break itinerary.”

On the international list, eight of the top 10 cities are in Europe. Rome is number one, followed by London and Paris. Two Spanish cities are also on the list: Barcelona and Madrid. The Caribbean island of Aruba is another top Spring Break destination, as well as Tokyo, Japan. “Travel to Asia, particularly Japan, has been booming the past year, with more Americans interested in exploring all that Asian countries have to offer,” said Barber.

Flying to Spring Break destinations is more expensive this year compared to 2024. According to AAA booking data, the average roundtrip ticket this Spring Break season is $820 for domestic cities, up 7 percent from last year, and $1,440 for international cities, up 2 percent from last year. Hotel stays in the United States are 8 percent more expensive, averaging $660, while international hotel stays are 4% percent cheaper this Spring Break season, averaging $740. The cost to rent a car domestically is about the same as last year, with rental car bookings averaging about $645. International car rentals are 5 percent cheaper this Spring Break season, with the average booking costing around $615. AAA’s car rental partner Hertz said the top destinations for spring travel car rentals are also in Florida (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort Myers) as well as Phoenix, Los Angeles, Denver, Oahu, San Francisco, and Atlanta.

Cruising is at an all-time high. AAA’s cruise forecast projects 19 million U.S. travelers are going on ocean cruises this year, marking the third straight year of record cruise passenger volume. The most popular domestic Spring Break cruises leave from Fort Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, and Miami, which are the three busiest cruise ports in the world. Cruise demand is up, and so is the cost: domestic cruises this Spring Break season are 27 percent more expensive compared to last year. International cruises are 3 percent more expensive. Ships cruising the Persian Gulf, Mexican Riviera, and European rivers like the Danube and Rhine top the list of international cruise destinations.

Top Domestic Spring Break Destinations

Orlando, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Atlanta, Georgia

Miami, Florida

New York, New York

Honolulu, Hawaii

Anaheim/Los Angeles, California

Tampa, Florida

Chicago, Illinois

Charlotte, North Carolina

Top International Spring Break Destinations