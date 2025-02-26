CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans for Hyatt Select, a new upper-midscale transient brand designed to meet the needs of modern travelers while delivering a cost-effective model for owners. The Hyatt Select brand will strengthen Hyatt’s upper-midscale presence by complementing Hyatt Studios, an extended-stay brand in the category, which marked the opening of its first property, Hyatt Studios Mobile/Tillmans Corner, on Feb. 18, 2025.

As part of Hyatt’s growth to a more brand-focused company with five brand portfolios catering to the needs of each guest, the Hyatt Select brand joins the Essentials portfolio alongside Hyatt’s select-service brands. Hyatt Select hotels will focus on offering an efficient guest experience. The brand expands Hyatt’s ability to care for travelers seeking shorter stays for business or leisure in secondary and tertiary markets where Hyatt has limited hotels to date. The brand also provides a conversion-friendly option for owners looking to leverage Hyatt’s distribution network, commercial engine, and the World of Hyatt loyalty program.

“For Hyatt, launching a new brand is never just about adding to our portfolio—it’s about strengthening our network in a way that benefits both owners and guests,” said Jim Chu, chief growth officer, Hyatt. “Hyatt Select hotels will meet a specific need in the market by offering a cost-effective, conversion-friendly option for owners, while delivering an experience for guests who want reliability, comfort, and thoughtful design in the upper-midscale segment.”

The Hyatt Select brand was created with a focus on helping owners maximize their returns. Designed to be flexible for both new-build and conversion environments, the brand offers an opportunity to minimize upfront capital investments. The brand will be focused on the Americas region before scaling globally.

For owners, the Hyatt Select brand provides:

Flexible Prototype: Properties can range from 70-200 keys, offering adaptability across diverse markets.

Operating Model: Designed for transient travelers with staffing models to reduce labor costs while maintaining service quality.

Designed for transient travelers with staffing models to reduce labor costs while maintaining service quality. Global Distribution: Owners can benefit from Hyatt’s commercial engine, including its reservation system, revenue management tools, centralized commercial services, and the World of Hyatt loyalty program, all with a focus on driving demand and maximizing performance.

For travelers, Hyatt Select hotels will balance efficiency with comfort:

Breakfast: A selection of hot and cold breakfast offerings requiring limited equipment.

24/7 Market: A self-serve grab-and-go concept operated by a third-party provider, featuring a variety of food and snack options, as well as beer and wine.

A self-serve grab-and-go concept operated by a third-party provider, featuring a variety of food and snack options, as well as beer and wine. Modern Guestrooms: Guestrooms are designed to provide functionality, ensuring an experience that meets the needs of modern travelers, including internet and workspaces for productivity.

“We’ve seen strong interest from owners both within and outside of our network who are looking for flexible conversion opportunities with access to Hyatt’s powerful commercial engine and distribution platform,” said Chu. “The Hyatt Select brand will allow us to meet these distinct needs of owners and expand our brand presence for guests looking for a short stay option in secondary and tertiary markets.”

First Hyatt Studios Open in Mobile, Alabama

Coinciding with the Hyatt Select announcement, Hyatt is also celebrating the opening of the first Hyatt Studios location: Hyatt Studios Mobile/Tillmans Corner, developed by the team at 3H Group and led by CEO Hiren Desai. Hyatt Studios, Hyatt’s upper-midscale extended-stay brand, has seen growth since its launch in 2023, with a pipeline of over 50 executed deals, including 22 in new markets for Hyatt.

“Seeing Hyatt Studios come to life with the opening of the brand’s first property is an exciting milestone—not just for Hyatt, but for our owners and developers who have been integral in the creation of this brand,” said Dan Hansen, head of Americas development, Hyatt. “From the beginning, Hyatt Studios was designed with owners in mind, and the strong momentum we’ve seen is a testament to the demand for a flexible, extended-stay product backed by Hyatt’s world-class support.”

With Hyatt Studios capturing demand for extended-stay accommodations and Hyatt Select catering to transient travelers, Hyatt is positioned to grow its presence in the upper-midscale segment. Both brands expand Hyatt’s reach into new markets.