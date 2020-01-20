Courtyard by Marriott Unveils Super Bowl LIV Suite and Contest Winner

Bethesda, Md. — Courtyard by Marriott, the Official Hotel of the NFL, announced the winner of its Super Bowl Sleepover Contest: Denise Ammon. Courtyard by Marriott will host Ammon and three of her friends in its Courtyard-transformed suite inside the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

Courtyard transformed a stadium suite into a guestroom with a view overlooking the field. In addition to winning tickets to Super Bowl LIV, the group will take part in a night of in-stadium experiences with access to exclusive events throughout the weekend. In another first, this year’s suite will include the newly designed Courtyard Bistro Bar, providing the winners a taste of Courtyard’s new food and beverage menu.

In her submission, Ammon included her former fellow co-residents whom she met during emergency medicine residency at a Level 1 Trauma hospital in Brooklyn, New York. She credits her success to their unrelenting friendship, after she was told by college counselors that she wasn’t cut out to be a doctor. Ammon went on to attend medical school in New Orleans and ultimately matched to one of her top choices for residency training. The group supported each other during the most strenuous days in residency and continue to guide each other today while serving as emergency room doctors across the country.

Advertisement

“Courtyard’s guests are passionate, energized, and disciplined, similar to elite athletes competing to play in the Super Bowl,” said Janis Milham, senior vice president and global brand leader, Classic Select Brands. “The story of Denise’s game-changing friendship is the kind of empowerment that we strive to provide our guests in achieving their personal and professional goals. Courtyard is proud to once again partner with the NFL to recognize her success and provide this opportunity of a lifetime.”

Want more stories like this?

Subscribe for daily updates