Courtyard by Marriott Plans to Renovate North American Hotels

BETHESDA, Maryland—Courtyard by Marriott, the brand with the largest global footprint of hotels within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 brands, announces its modern design evolution and renovation strategy for North America. More than 375 of the brand’s earliest generation hotels throughout the United States and Canada are expected to be modernized with exterior renovations by 2024, including displays of the refreshed Courtyard logo. Many hotels are also expected to receive new interior designs in their public spaces and guestrooms. With its extensive property renovations, Courtyard continues to elevate its guest experience.

“Over 38 years ago, Courtyard was the first hotel brand specifically for business travelers. Our new design strategy builds on that Courtyard legacy in ways that are perfectly suited for both leisure and business travelers,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand leader, classic select brands. “As the pioneer amongst select-service brands, Courtyard continues to adapt to the changing ways that guests live, work, and play through thoughtful innovation to provide the best possible guest experience.”

To underscore the brand’s commitment to providing guest experience, Courtyard is expanding renovations to include exterior façade and landscaping updates to the earliest generation hotels. Aimed at enhancing its North American portfolio, these updates will help shape the hotel experience from arrival to check-out, coupled with innovations taking place within the hotel.

The new façade is inspired by a minimal aesthetic to include a redesigned porte-cochere, reframed and repainted exterior surfaces, ambient lighting, new signage, and landscaping. It features wood tones with gray hues to reflect the casual style of Courtyard’s next-gen traveler. Landscape planting will accentuate the architectural elements of the hotel while creating an open view.

In addition to the renovations, Courtyard has introduced its newest generational prototype featuring a sleek exterior and sophisticated yet comfortable interior design that will also be adopted by earlier generation hotels. From day to night, hotel public spaces include a modernized lobby, meeting spaces, and fitness centers that are adaptable and welcoming.

As travelers arrive, they are welcomed into an urban-inspired lobby with individual check-in desks accented by warm, wooden textures and light fixtures. At the center focal point of the lobby is The Bistro Bar, a casual bar and dining destination featuring a classic American menu with a contemporary twist. The revamped Bistro menu has a selection of classic-inspired breakfast and evening items including a full bar with a wide selection of beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, from a black cherry Old Fashioned to a signature margarita, at participating hotels.

The open environment lobby also provides space for guests beyond their rooms with a communal table for conversation and interaction. Courtyard’s signature media pods, each with their own TV screens and a residential sectional sofa, offer semi-private workspaces.

In the back of the lobby, increased lounge seating is anchored by large windows, giving way to views of the outdoor courtyard complete with firepits and outdoor seating. Guests can stay nourished with Courtyard’s CRATE market featuring a selection of snacks, Bistro-to-Go sandwiches and salads, and essential retail items.

Courtyard’s fitness centers with weightlifting and stretching areas, as well as exercise equipment, are designed to empower the active lifestyle of today’s guests. Open 24/7, the fitness centers will also include a hydration station.

Courtyard’s newly designed guestrooms feature solid colors with a warm and neutral palette, adding calm to any stay, and subtle accents that add a pop of color. Upon entry, guests can settle into a platform bed anchored by an upholstered headboard, illuminated by cove lighting that can easily be dimmed in-bed. A sleeper sofa with an accompanying ottoman provides a cozy corner to lounge or work and can fold out into a full-sized bed for extra space. Courtyard’s guestroom also features a valet station with a refrigerator and coffeemaker, plus a 55-inch TV that can be pulled out and swiveled for optimal viewing from either the bed or sofa.

At participating hotels, guestrooms will be equipped with electronic locks that allow guests to enter their rooms via a digital room key. This feature is available on the Marriott Bonvoy Mobile App, which gives guests access to interactive technology features including mobile check-in and the ability to send requests for services and amenities.