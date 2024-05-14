Choice Hotels Opens Everhome Suites in Nampa, Idaho

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. announced the opening of Everhome Suites in Nampa, Idaho, marking the midscale extended-stay brand’s third opening, with more than 10 open hotels forecasted within the next year. The Nampa hotel includes the brand’s Closer to Home design package. The property is anticipated to meet hotel demand resulting from the commercial development and population growth in the Boise, Idaho area.

“With over 60 Everhome Suites in various stages of development and an extended-stay pipeline of more than 400 properties across four brands, Choice is continuing its leadership and growth in extended stay,” said Matt McElhare, vice president and extended stay segment lead. “We’re excited to officially mark the opening of the third Everhome Suites and look forward to demonstrating the brand’s performance as a first mover in lower midscale.”

Standard design elements include locally inspired artwork throughout the hotel, food and beverage offerings in the HomeBase market with grab-and-go technology, and a mural at the main entrance amplifying elements of the community in partnership with local artists. The Nampa mural, created by artist Jess Wagner, was inspired by the region and incorporates comforting design elements.

Everhome Nampa is the first of eight properties that Choice has developed in collaboration with Highside Companies. “Our relationship with Choice continues to be a great collaboration, and we couldn’t be prouder that the first of many Everhome properties has opened its doors,” said Justin Roberts, CEO of Highside Companies.

“The Everhome brand was designed by developers for developers, and paired with the favorable demand fundamentals, it’s no wonder it has continued to attract heightened interest from savvy commercial real estate investors,” said Ron Burgett, senior vice president of extended-stay development. “We’re thrilled to work with Highside Companies and Superhost Hospitality in Nampa and look forward to collaborating on future properties.”

Everhome Suites Nampa is 20 minutes outside of Boise, Idaho, blocks away from Amazon’s recently opened fulfillment center and the Ford Idaho Center. Hotel demand in the market is expected to come from a mixture of healthcare, leisure, and advanced manufacturing. Projections show Nampa growing to an expected 150,000 residents by 2040, with recent migration leading to commercial development.

The four-story, 122-room Everhome Nampa offers the comforts of home, including: