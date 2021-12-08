DELAMAR Hotels Surveys Corporate Meeting Planners in the Northeast

STAMFORD, Connecticut — DELAMAR Hotels in West Hartford, Southport, and Greenwich Harbor, Connecticut, and Traverse City, Michigan, released the results of a new survey finding that more than one-third of meeting planners are scheduling on-site events this year with 40 percent planning meetings in 2022. The majority of future gatherings include networking receptions, while the number of Board of Directors, executive leadership, and sales training meetings as well as employee retreats were evenly split. The online survey was conducted from in October 2021 among a cross section of 500 corporate meeting planners in the Northeast. It found:

Forty-four percent split their time between home and office.

Thirty-four percent are planning meetings now with 40 percent scheduling into 2022.

Thirty-five percent of the meetings will be networking receptions.

Seventy-nine percent cited hybrid meeting capability and technology among the most important factors in choosing a meeting venue.

The survey showed that COVID-19 precautions remain top of mind with:

Forty-six percent responded that attendees must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID test; hotel staff must wear masks; and social distancing must be practiced between tables and at receptions.

Thirty-eight percent expect hotel staff is tested regularly or have been vaccinated.

Thirty percent said that attendees must wear masks.

Regarding teambuilding and recreational activities:

• Over 30 percent placed importance on having access to progressive culinary programs, outdoor spaces, and onsite spa services.

Dedicated to meeting the needs of planners and in response to survey findings, DELAMAR Hotels has enhanced its special event offerings to include new experiences and programs.

“We pride ourselves in being attuned to the ever-evolving corporate meetings market, especially in the wake of COVID-19,” said Regional Sales Manager Jackie Kosiba. “Our luxury properties offer private venues, technology, and protocols to ensure that meetings are conducted safely. Also, the singular appeal of our beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces is enhanced by our extraordinary art collection, exceptional culinary program, and state-of-the-art wellness treatments at our on-site full-service spas.”

Kosiba also points out that as boutique hotels, DELAMAR properties are sized for company buyouts where organizations can use the entire facility and suite of onsite and offsite amenities.

In addition, DELAMAR recently formed a partnership with Lime Rock Park, a natural-terrain motorsport road racing venue. Lime Rock offers fun opportunities for team-building special events and entertainment.

Further examples of recreational and team building programs offered by DELAMAR Hotels includes culinary experiences led by an award-winning chef, mixology classes, and wine pairing dinners, as well as fun experiences coordinated through local partners such as tastings at nearby breweries and vineyards, yoga, bowling, axe throwing, paint and sip, and more. Also, DELAMAR hotels are in central locations within near proximity to museums, cultural activities, beaches, and boutique shops.