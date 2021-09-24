Courtyard by Marriott Salt River to Complete Renovation in Fall 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona—Officials of The Cornerstone Collective announced the multi-million-dollar renovation of the 158-room Courtyard by Marriott Salt River in Arizona. With a targeted completion date of Fall 2021, the renovation includes custom elements and brand standards by focusing on the hotel’s location on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. Owned by Ba’ag ceksan (Eagle Mark), LLC, the Courtyard by Marriott Salt River is the first Marriott hotel built on tribal land in the United States.

“While respecting the original design intent, our vision is to further elevate the property with design elements that honor the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community,” said Suzie Hall, founder and CEO, The Cornerstone Collective. “Sleek, shimmering materials will represent water, while textured, woven elements will represent the tribes’ history of basket-weaving. Like the two tribes coming together to create one community, two-color palettes—warm earth and cool water—will be used in harmony to create one cohesive design.”

The renovation includes all guestrooms and public spaces, including the lobby, bistro, breakfast area, bar, ballrooms, meeting space, and fitness center. The four-story hotel offers décor that embodies the spirit of gathering. The hotel is part of the Talking Stick Entertainment District and within reach of Scottsdale’s attractions including golf, shopping, and culinary adventures. Nearby destinations include Salt River Fields, the spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies; OdySea, the largest aquarium in the Southwest; and Talking Stick Casino, featuring over 800 slot machines and 50 gaming tables. Hotel amenities include the Bistro Café, the Market, fitness center, outdoor pool, whirlpool, and nearly 5,400 square feet of meeting space. Guestrooms feature bedding, complimentary WiFi, mini-refrigerators, microwaves, and ample space to work and/or relax.

“Cornerstone did a fantastic job creating a vision for our sister hotel, the Residence Inn Salt River, and we wanted their team to capture that energy here at the Courtyard,” said Alix Smith, Ba’ag ceksan, CEO. “The Residence Inn features many custom design elements and FF&E throughout the property, including a custom ‘bird’ ceiling treatment that mirrors the one in our lobby, as well as a river motif designed as a symbol of the Salt River, flowing between the two hotels. We are proud of the hotel’s Native American roots and believe guests will appreciate the special touches Suzie and her team have added to the two hotels to inform and entertain guests.”