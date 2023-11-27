CoStar: U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance Shows Mixed Results

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance showed mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Nov. 18, 2023.

U.S. Hotel Performance November 12-18, 2023 Percentage change from comparable week in 2022

Occupancy: 62.4 percent (down 0.6 percent)

ADR: $156.47 (up 7.0 percent)

RevPAR: $97.61 (up 6.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Boston saw the largest year-over-year occupancy lift (up 11.0 percent to 77.2 percent).

Helped by the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas posted the largest increases in ADR (up 81.9 percent to $350.57) and RevPAR (up 58.9 percent to $249.29). Despite the event, the market reported the steepest occupancy decline (down 12.7 percent to 71.1 percent).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Tampa (down 10.4 percent to $100.58) and San Diego (down 8.1 percent to $128.12).