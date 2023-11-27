IHG Hotels & Resorts Opens a New Crowne Plaza in Canada

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts recently opened a new Crowne Plaza hotel in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, following a conversion and renovation. Located near Saint John Airport and within walking distance to downtown Saint John, Crowne Plaza Saint John Harbour View offers a range of spaces and amenities for business or leisure including 135 guestrooms, 5,500 square feet of meeting spaces, and a business center. The pet-friendly property also includes a heated indoor pool and hot tub, a fitness center, and an arcade.

An on-site restaurant, Harbourvue Horizon, has both local and international flavors and is open for all-day dining for both dinners and casual get-togethers. Guests will also be located near attractions such as The New Brunswick Museum, Rockwood Park, Tin Can Beach, Reversing Falls, Harbour Passage, Fort Le Tour, Fort Howe, and more.

Jonathan Lund, regional vice president of operations, company managed premium hotels, and head of Canada, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “This opening marks the beginning of a new era for the Crowne Plaza brand in Canada. Introducing another hotel to this growing market is an exciting milestone, and we are so proud to expand Crowne Plaza and welcome a sixth Canadian property to the family. We’re excited to work with Devansh Group of Hotels to bring another premier IHG property to the East Coast.”

IHG collaborated with owner and manager Devansh Group of Hotels for the conversion and renovation of the Crowne Plaza Saint John Harbour View.

Dev Patel, founder and CEO at Devansh Group of Hotels, said, “We are thrilled to work with IHG Hotels & Resorts and welcome guests through the doors of Crowne Plaza Saint John Harbour View.”

The brand has more than 520 open or in-pipeline properties in urban centers, gateway cities, and resort destinations. This hotel joins two other locations on the East Coast: Crowne Plaza Fredericton-Lord Beaverbrook and Crowne Plaza Moncton Downtown.