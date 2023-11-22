Finance & DevelopmentMHG Hotels Acquires Courtyard West Palm Beach Airport
MHG Hotels Acquires Courtyard West Palm Beach Airport

By LODGING Staff
wast palm beach
West Palm Beach, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida—MHG Hotels announced the recent acquisition of Courtyard West Palm Beach Airport, marking a milestone in the company’s growth. The property offers 103 guestrooms designed to provide guests with a contemporary environment, and its amenities include an outdoor pool & spa, a full-service bistro, and access to the Tri-Rail, Brightline, and West Palm Beach International Airport.

“We are thrilled to welcome Courtyard West Palm Beach Airport to the MHG family,” said Sanjay Patel, president and CEO of MHG Hotels. “This acquisition aligns with our commitment to expanding our presence in key markets and providing our guests with exceptional options for their travel needs.”

