Marriott International, Inc. announced a year of room signings and openings across the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region in 2024. The company had 67 agreements representing approximately 8,000 rooms in 2024. In 2024, Marriott added 30 properties to its CALA portfolio, growing its regional footprint to 528 open properties across 37 countries and territories at year-end.

“2024 was a remarkable year for Marriott’s growth in CALA, driven by strong owner interest, brand expansions, and new market entries. With our extensive brand portfolio and 228 million Marriott Bonvoy members globally, we are well-positioned to sustain this momentum. The power of our well-established brands, competitive affiliation costs, powerful revenue generation engines and award-winning loyalty program continue to generate strong interest from our owners, franchisees and developers across the region,” said Brian King, president of Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International.

Conversions accounted for 32 percent of total room signings in 2024 in CALA, with 36 properties, representing nearly 2,600 rooms, in the conversion pipeline. Hoteliers and developers in the region continued to leverage the efficiencies and advantages of renovating and rebranding existing properties, further expanding the breadth of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 global leading brands.

Last October, the company celebrated its 500th property in CALA with the opening of Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive. As of year-end 2024, Marriott had 528 open properties in the region, representing 92,736 rooms. Marriott’s year-end pipeline in CALA stood at 183 properties representing 27,817 rooms, which is expected to further enhance the company’s presence across all segments, including luxury, affordable midscale, all-inclusive, and apartment-style accommodations with Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy.

“Our continued expansion in the Caribbean and Latin America demonstrates the power of our diverse portfolio of brands and our commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality in this dynamic region,” said Laurent de Kousemaeker, chief development officer of Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International. “As we continue collaborating with developers and owners to bring new hotels and resorts to these captivating destinations, we look forward to welcoming new guests and further solidifying our position as the leading hotel company in the world.”

Luxury

Marriott further grew its luxury portfolio with a series of deals, signing 11 luxury deals and increasing the luxury pipeline to 38 properties, representing 5,889 rooms. Recent signings include The St. Regis Papagayo Resort, Costa Rica; The Ritz-Carlton, Playa Jackson Hotel & Residences, Dominican Republic; and Bvlgari Hotels and Resorts Cave Cay Exuma Bahamas.

From the beaches of Aruba to the coasts of Costa Rica, Marriott has welcomed new properties in 2025, including the debut of The St. Regis Aruba Resort on the shores of Aruba’s Palm Beach; Paraiso de la Bonita, a Luxury Collection Resort, Adult All-Inclusive in Riviera Maya; and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Costa Rica. The company anticipates welcoming a collection of luxury properties later this year, providing experiences for travelers. Upcoming expected openings include Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Turks & Caicos in March; St. Regis Punta Cana in April; and W Punta Cana in May, the first all-inclusive W Hotel in the world.

All-Inclusive

Since entering the all-inclusive market in 2019, Marriott has expanded its portfolio, offering guests a range of upscale experiences with 36 all-inclusive properties now in CALA, located across nine markets: Mexico (Riviera Nayarit & Cancún), Jamaica, Barbados, Antigua & Barbuda, St Lucia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Grenada and Brazil. In July 2024, the company announced the opening of Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort, marking the first all-inclusive property for the Marriott Hotels brand. This flagship brand expansion continues with the recent opening of Miches Marriott, an All-Inclusive Resort, in the Dominican Republic.

The all-inclusive pipeline includes 19 properties (7,800 rooms) globally, 15 properties (5,800 rooms) of which are in CALA, and the segment accounts for 21 percent of the company’s CALA pipeline rooms. Additionally, the collection of Elegant Hotels in Barbados, including Treasure Beach, The House, and Tamarind, is expected to join the Autograph Collection brand in 2025. Several other all-inclusive properties are also slated to open through 2029 in the region.

City Express Expansion

Following the acquisition of the City Express brand portfolio in 2023, Marriott has strengthened the City Express by Marriott brand and broader midscale presence. As of the end of 2024, City Express by Marriott boasted a global presence with 153 open properties (17,777 rooms) and 53 properties in the pipeline (5,673 rooms).

In 2024, the company signed 38 City Express by Marriott deals globally, representing 3,900 rooms, and 12 of those deals (1,200 rooms) were signed in CALA. In the CALA region, City Express by Marriott has 152 open properties (17,694 rooms) and 24 properties in the pipeline (2,660 rooms).

The brand recently announced its anticipated entry into four new markets: Argentina, Bolivia, Nicaragua, and Peru, with eight new properties expected to open over the next three years. In 2025, the company anticipates opening City Express by Marriott properties in the United States and Canada, with plans to also expand the brand’s portfolio into Brazil.

Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic Lead Markets

Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic remain key growth markets in the CALA region for Marriott. In 2024, the company signed 10 deals representing 1,086 rooms in Costa Rica, bringing the development pipeline in the country to 15 properties representing 1,776 rooms. As of year-end, Marriott has 22 open properties across 15 brands in Costa Rica, with one more expected in 2025, in addition to the recent opening of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve and Residences, which was unveiled in February 2025. In the Dominican Republic, the company has 20 open properties across 12 brands and signed five deals representing 955 rooms in 2024, resulting in a pipeline of 23 deals and 3,966 rooms. In January 2025, the company opened Four Points by Sheraton Santo Domingo and expects to welcome Donoma, La Terrenas Beach Hotel & Spa, Autograph Collection, The St. Regis Punta Cana, and W Punta Cana later in the year.