CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Shows Mixed Results From Previous Week

By
LODGING Staff
-
April 2024

WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance showed mixed results from the previous week but positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through April 6, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 31-April 6, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 64.1 percent (up 4.7 percent)
ADR: $156.96 (up 2.1 percent)
RevPAR: $100.59 (up 6.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Philadelphia reported the largest year-over-year occupancy lift (up 17.5 percent to 66.1 percent) and the second-highest jumps in ADR (up 17.3 percent to $165.11) and RevPAR (up 37.8 percent to $109.10). The market’s performance was driven by WrestleMania 40.

Helped by the NCAA Men’s Final Four, Phoenix posted the largest increases in ADR (up 24.8 percent to $237.38) and RevPAR (up 39.7 percent to $184.07).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Orlando (down 7.7 percent to $163.05) and Tampa (down 7.1 percent to $162.81).

Advertisement
Previous article50+ Hotel Management Companies to Know in 2024
Next articleAligned Hospitality Management Adds The M Solvang to Portfolio
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR