WASHINGTON—U.S. hotel performance showed mixed results from the previous week but positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through April 6, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 31-April 6, 2024 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 64.1 percent (up 4.7 percent)

ADR: $156.96 (up 2.1 percent)

RevPAR: $100.59 (up 6.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Philadelphia reported the largest year-over-year occupancy lift (up 17.5 percent to 66.1 percent) and the second-highest jumps in ADR (up 17.3 percent to $165.11) and RevPAR (up 37.8 percent to $109.10). The market’s performance was driven by WrestleMania 40.

Helped by the NCAA Men’s Final Four, Phoenix posted the largest increases in ADR (up 24.8 percent to $237.38) and RevPAR (up 39.7 percent to $184.07).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Orlando (down 7.7 percent to $163.05) and Tampa (down 7.1 percent to $162.81).