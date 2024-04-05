CoStar: U.S. Hotel Performance Decreases With Easter Holiday

LODGING Staff
U.S. hotel performance

WASHINGTON—As expected ahead of the Easter holiday, U.S. hotel performance decreased from the previous week, according to CoStar’s latest data through March 30, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

March 24-30, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 62.3 percent (down 5.6 percent)
ADR: $157.14 (down 0.7 percent)
RevPAR: $97.83 (down 6.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City reported the largest year-over-year increases in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 13.2 percent to 88.2 percent), ADR (up 14.1 percent to $285.98), and RevPAR (up 29.1 percent to $252.18).

The steepest RevPAR decline was seen in Houston (down 22.3 percent to $68.44) because of comparison to its NCAA Men’s Final Four host period last year.

