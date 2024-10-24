Cloudbeds Plans ‘Smart Hospitality Engine’ Addition to Its Platform

SAN DIEGO, California—Cloudbeds has released plans to connect every facet of hotel operations into a single intelligence network, powered by causal and multimodal AI. The technology provider’s “smart hospitality engine,” Cloudbeds Intelligence, will sit at the core of its platform, giving hoteliers real-time insights and actionable recommendations across their operations.

The platform layer harnesses multimodal AI, which integrates and processes multiple types of data including images and text, and causal AI, which identifies the cause-and-effect relationships within data, to enable accurate and informed decision-making to drive unified commercial strategies for hoteliers. By allowing hotels to better understand and react to price elasticity in the market, the model is projected to increase RevPAR by up to 15 percent and occupancy rates by up to 10 percent, while maintaining workflows with existing hotel staff.

Cloudbeds Intelligence eliminates the traditional silos of hotel management, letting properties take data-backed actions across functions of their business, including revenue management, marketing, operations, and guest experience.

Adam Harris, co-founder and CEO of Cloudbeds, said, “Today, we’re redefining the standards for decision-making in hospitality. We’re not just giving hoteliers data-driven insights; we’re enabling them to take precise actions that deliver a unified, commercial strategy—from setting dynamic room rates to launching targeted marketing campaigns. Cloudbeds Intelligence will unlock new revenue potential for hoteliers across every aspect of their business.”

Amit Popat, head of machine learning at Cloudbeds, added, “What Cloudbeds Intelligence does is far beyond traditional forecasting. By bringing together data from every department of the property and combining it with our rich data lake of forward-looking demand signals such as competitor rates, search data, events, and holidays, Cloudbeds Intelligence can unlock the cause-and-effect relationships affecting not only the property’s revenue strategy but also marketing, operations, and guest experience. And more importantly, it can help pick the optimum combination of strategies to drive the property’s profitability. Whether it’s mitigating cancellations with predictive marketing suggestions or personalizing guest experience with tailored upsell recommendations, our supercharged platform will help hoteliers take the best actions to meet their goals.”

Some of the capabilities Cloudbeds Intelligence will enable include: