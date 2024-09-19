CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the launch of its STAY Counted program, designed to make voter registration more accessible and encourage participation in the upcoming presidential election. First introduced in 2020, STAY Counted has been refreshed for the November 2024 election to continue to help communities exercise their right to vote.

Through the STAY Counted program, Extended Stay America provides guests with information about voting and voting registration ahead of the election. In addition, nearly all Extended Stay America’s 700+ hotels nationwide will be established as virtual voter registration locations, guiding guests to resources to help them register to vote.

“Extended Stay America believes it’s our obligation to remove barriers so that our associates and guests can exercise their right to vote and take an active role in determining the future,” said Greg Juceam, president and CEO, Extended Stay America. “We are proud to launch the STAY Counted initiative this year to make a positive impact within our communities.”

Extended Stay America works to remove common voting barriers and make the voter registration process easier for the more than 62,000 guests and associates it connects with each day. The STAY Counted program includes: