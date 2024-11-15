WASHINGTON—As projected for election week, the U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year performance comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Nov. 9, 2024.
U.S. Hotel Performance
November 3-9, 2024
Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 62.6 percent (down 3.5 percent)
ADR: $156.11 (down 0.1 percent)
RevPAR: $97.73 (down 3.5 percent)
Among the Top 25 Markets, Las Vegas saw the largest increases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 6.8 percent to 85.4 percent), ADR (up 28.2 percent to $256.38), and RevPAR (up 36.9 percent to $219.07).
The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 35.2 percent to $111.40) and Washington, D.C. (down 27.9 percent to $95.89).
