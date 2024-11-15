WASHINGTON—As projected for election week, the U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year performance comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Nov. 9, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

November 3-9, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 62.6 percent (down 3.5 percent)

ADR: $156.11 (down 0.1 percent)

RevPAR: $97.73 (down 3.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Las Vegas saw the largest increases across each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 6.8 percent to 85.4 percent), ADR (up 28.2 percent to $256.38), and RevPAR (up 36.9 percent to $219.07).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in San Francisco (down 35.2 percent to $111.40) and Washington, D.C. (down 27.9 percent to $95.89).