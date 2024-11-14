DALLAS, Texas—SiteMinder has released its Changing Traveler Report 2025, which reported that 37 percent of U.S. travelers plan to book their 2025 stays directly, either via a hotel’s website (23.5 percent) or by contacting the property by phone or email (13 percent). This figure exceeds the global average of 27 percent, and rises to 57 percent among those over the age of 60.

The report, based on a survey of over 12,000 respondents across 14 tourism markets, shows how these plans are shaping the rise of the “everything traveler”—a multifaceted guest blending trending and traditional behaviors as travel dynamics shift. The report underscores a preference for direct bookings among U.S. travelers, outpacing those from Australia (35 percent) and Germany (33 percent). By contrast, travelers from Indonesia (16.5 percent) and China (17 percent) are the least likely to book their hotel stay directly.

SiteMinder’s report also highlights that loyalty incentives are becoming an increasingly important factor in driving repeat business, with 33 percent of U.S. travelers citing them as one of the top three reasons for returning to a hotel in 2025—nine percentage points higher than the global average. SiteMinder’s Changing Traveler Report 2025 shows that in 2022, 23 percent in the United States and 15 percent globally cited loyalty programs as a primary reason for returning. This rose to 28 percent in the United States and 19 percent globally in 2023, before reaching 33 percent (38 percent among Gen Z) in the United States and 24 percent globally for stays next year.

SiteMinder’s data shows that more than half (51 percent) of U.S. respondents plan to travel abroad in 2025, up from 43 percent this year. This increase is largely being driven by Gen Z travelers (aged 18-27), 73 percent of whom intend to travel internationally next year, compared to just 30 percent of those over the age of 60. Popular international destinations for Gen Z include Australia (13 percent vs. 7 percent country-wide), France (10 percent vs. 7 percent country-wide), Brazil (7 percent vs. 3 percent country-wide), and New Zealand (7 percent vs. 2 percent country-wide). Canada will be the most popular destination overall (10 percent).

This finding highlights the generational divide in the United States when it comes to travel and accommodation preferences. SiteMinder’s report offers several additional examples:

Twenty-three percent of Gen Z travelers plan to use online forums to find their 2025 accommodation, compared to just 3 percent of those over 60, while 67 percent of Gen Z have abandoned online bookings due to poor experiences, a stark contrast to the 21 percent of older travelers who report the same.

Gen Z is more likely to spend additional money on accommodation next year (69 percent vs. 32 percent) and to work from their hotel (59 percent vs. 15 percent). They plan to spend “most of the time” on site (41 percent vs. 7 percent) and are more willing to pay extra for eco-friendly stays (87 percent vs. 31 percent).

Gen Z is more likely to travel for an event (79 percent vs. 38 percent) and to embrace AI at various stages of their accommodation journey (87 percent vs. 41 percent).

Trent Innes, chief growth officer at SiteMinder, said, “American travelers are increasingly incorporating the opportunities offered by technology into tried-and-tested practices, to optimize their consumer experience. The enduring, and increasing popularity of direct bookings and loyalty programs is testament to this, as accommodation consumers seek out deals and initiatives online to maximize value for money and enhance their stay.”

Innes added, “Hoteliers would do well to ensure they are ready to respond dynamically to surges in bookings around major events, particularly amongst Gen Z travelers. By focusing on this generation’s expectations, including integrating AI into the customer journey and providing options for eco- and work-friendly stays, hotels can curate memorable experiences and win over a new generation of guests.”