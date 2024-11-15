Choice Hotels Details Cambria Brand Growth With Three Openings

NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. continued growth in the upscale segment with three new Cambria Hotel openings and two groundbreakings this fall. The recently opened properties, located in Imperial, California; Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; and Spokane, Washington, and upcoming groundbreakings in O’Fallon, Missouri and Bend, Oregon, introduce Cambria into new markets.

With these latest openings, Choice has introduced 18 new Cambria properties in the last two years, including those in downtown Denver, Colorado; Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; and Niagara Falls, New York. They add to a pipeline of 62 hotels, including the Cambria New York Times Square, opening in 2025.

Choice Hotels in recent years has expanded its upscale portfolio. It acquired the Radisson Americas Hotels Americas group in 2022 and has invested in repositioning its brands. In its latest earnings update, the company announced record pipeline growth with upscale properties serving as a driver.

“Our strategic investments in upscale are reaping rewards and there’s little doubt that the Cambria brand is a vital part of this success,” said Indy Adenaw, senior vice president and general manager of upscale brands, Choice Hotels International. “Each of these new openings represents our commitment to bringing Cambria to every state and giving more travelers the chance to experience the unique amenities, local-inspired design and unparalleled service that have cemented this brand as a top upscale option.”

Advertisement

The newly opened Cambria destinations include:

Cambria Hotel El Centro – Imperial : The newest Cambria Hotel in California, has 108 rooms, 2,050 square feet of meeting space, and offers close access to Anza Borrego Desert State Park, Algodones Dunes, Imperial County Fairgrounds, and more. The property is the fifth Cambria to open in California.

: The newest Cambria Hotel in California, has 108 rooms, 2,050 square feet of meeting space, and offers close access to Anza Borrego Desert State Park, Algodones Dunes, Imperial County Fairgrounds, and more. The property is the fifth Cambria to open in California. Cambria Hotel Pigeon Forge: Opened in October, the Cambria Hotel Pigeon Forge is near some of the city’s attractions, including Dollywood, as well as hiking trails, biking, fishing and other outdoor activities. The hotel 118 rooms, 738 square feet of meeting space, a pool, and onsite dining.

Opened in October, the Cambria Hotel Pigeon Forge is near some of the city’s attractions, including Dollywood, as well as hiking trails, biking, fishing and other outdoor activities. The hotel 118 rooms, 738 square feet of meeting space, a pool, and onsite dining. Cambria Hotel Spokane Airport: The first Cambria Hotel in the state of Washington, Cambria Hotel Spokane Airport is located just near Riverfront Park, Gonzaga University, and the Spokane International Airport. The hotel, which opened in September, has 91 rooms and 1,020 square feet of meeting space, an on-property restaurant, and airport transportation.

The upcoming groundbreaking Cambria properties include: