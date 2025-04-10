One million rooms is a milestone worth celebrating, and the Canal House of Georgetown, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Washington, D.C., did just that. On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the property marked Marriott International’s one millionth room in the United States with a special opening event. The property was developed by TPG Hotels & Resorts and Douglas Development, and the celebration included a commemorative plaque presented by Anthony Capuano, president and CEO of Marriott International.

“Well, this is a special hotel right here in the middle of Georgetown,” Capuano said at the event. “If you tried to drive or park, you understand the complexities of doing a hotel in the heart of Georgetown, but what a great representation of our millionth room. As you know, the company started in 1927 with a nine-seat root beer stand not too far from here, and then 30 years later, just across the bridge in 1957, we opened our first hotel. So, what a journey it’s been to get to one million rooms here in the United States, just amazing, and I can’t think of a better property to reflect a million rooms in the country.”

Before becoming a hotel, the property the Canal House of Georgetown occupies was an office building that Douglas Development has been involved in for the past 30 years, according to Norman Jemal, senior managing principal, Douglas Development. “We looked at the various options that were on the table for us, and going the route of a hotel here was the best option. We evaluated the options with the brands and felt that the Tribute fit in very well within the marketplace.”

Georgetown is a saturated, high-barrier-to-entry market, but Jemal said the new hotel presents a great option for those who want an upscale lodging choice that is part of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program. The 107-room property incorporates space from both an office building and two nearby townhouses, which provides unique spaces as well as guestroom and suite options. “Because it’s an adaptive [reuse], rooms have many different geometries and sizes and are very broad in their offering within the hotel itself. And Tribute allows for that.”

Advertisement

As Jemal noted, the property originally had “a ramp that took up maybe a third of the lobby” for an onsite parking garage. “We were able to eliminate that through parking offsite, [and we] put all the back-of-house and the gym into the lower level.” Additional onsite venues include a library lounge, a courtyard, and a signature restaurant called the C&O Lounge.

C&O Lounge draws inspiration from the history of the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal (C&O Canal), offering a menu rooted in local flavors and ingredients that reflect the surrounding neighborhood. Available throughout the restaurant and shared spaces are regional favorites like a Maryland Crab Bisque and a charcuterie board, which features selections from nearby purveyors. The drink menu continues the local theme with classic cocktails such as the C&O Creek Cooler, which is a play on a mojito, and the nonalcoholic version called the Minted Potomac Splash, both nodding to the area’s heritage.

Throughout the property, design elements pay homage to Washington, D.C., with roses—the city’s official flower—appearing as a vibrant motif that weaves through the décor. Deep green hues flow throughout the townhouse suites and corridors, while rich purple and orange accents stand out against a palette of black, white, and neutral tones in the guestrooms. The lobby embraces a darker, moodier vibe in contrast to the guestrooms, which are bright, fresh, and airy.

Ben Perelmuter, president, TPG Hotels & Resorts, summed up how the companies are excited and proud that Canal House of Georgetown reached the milestone of Marriott’s one millionth U.S. hotel guestroom: “When you walk in, from the arrival experience to the lobby and all the wonderful creativity in the food and beverage to the guestroom to the oversized fitness center and the library. … [it all] just came out wonderful.”