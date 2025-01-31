WASHINGTON—As expected with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Jan. 25, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 19-25, 2025 Percentage change from comparable week in 2024 Occupancy: 54.3 percent (down 3.4 percent) ADR: $154.21 (up 3.4 percent) RevPAR: $83.74 (down 0.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Los Angeles reported the largest occupancy gain (up 6 percent to 68.7 percent).

Helped by the presidential inauguration, Washington, D.C., saw the highest increases in ADR (up 78.0 percent to $285.56) and RevPAR (up 86.8 percent to $169.23).

The steepest RevPAR declines were reported in Chicago (down 34.0 percent to $52.88) and Seattle (down 11.9 percent to $80.19).