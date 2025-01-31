GREENVILLE, South Carolina—The Hampton Inn Columbia Downtown Historic District, a hotel owned by Windsor Aughtry and managed by Hospitality America, has completed a property-wide renovation. Designed with the new North American prototype, all guestrooms and public spaces received a complete transformation, including doubling the size of the fitness center and installing all new equipment, and adding an outdoor patio with a fireplace. This is the 14th Hilton hotel in the Hospitality America portfolio and one of five managed properties in South Carolina.

“The entire hotel was renovated; nothing was left untouched,” said Stephen Crist, general manager, Hampton Inn Columbia Downtown Historic District. “Every decision was made with the guests’ perspective in mind. Not only was this a big financial investment in the guest stay, but it was an emotional investment on the part of our associates who take great pride in delivering impeccable service. This renovation showcases Hospitality America’s dedication to delivering and upholding a superior product and a consistent guest experience. Coupled with the hotel’s prime location—ideal for business travelers seeking a quick commute to work and easy access to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, as well as leisure travelers drawn to the Historic Vista District’s shops, restaurants, nightlife, the University of South Carolina, sporting events, and more—and guests are discovering an upper-midscale hotel that stands out as best in class, supported by genuine hospitality.”

“At Hospitality America, we are thrilled to see Windsor Aughtry’s continued investment in the Hampton Inn Columbia Historic District,” said Ben Campbell, CEO, Hospitality America. “Their commitment to enhancing this property not only elevates the guest experience but also strengthens our partnership. These improvements demonstrate a forward-thinking approach that aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional service and quality accommodations.”

Elements of the Hampton Inn Columbia revamp include a guest welcome with a repositioned front desk, a localized feature wall, and a multi-use space. Guestrooms include a multi-functional task table, improved bathroom design, windows to increase natural light, and in-room guest storage solutions. The overall design, delivered by AK Design Group of Brentwood, Tennessee, is local, functional, and transitional. The décor is neutral and light, complemented by homelike furnishings, and the color palette is inspired by the university.

The Hampton “Sleep Happy Experience” and “Hampton Waffle” remain brand features. To add variety, the breakfast staple now includes seasonal waffle flavors.

“With the overhaul now complete, we anticipate seeing a steady rise in occupancy and several new faces from business and leisure travelers alike walking through our doors,” said Crist.

Daniel Lock, vice president, commercial strategy, Hospitality America, said “Guests are increasingly looking for accommodations that provide a more personalized experience. Along with our physical upgrades, we’re excited to introduce Hilton’s Connected Room Technology, allowing guests to stream their favorite shows and all from their mobile devices.”