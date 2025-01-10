CoStar: New Years Holiday Shift Boosts U.S. Hotel Performance

WASHINGTON—Due to the New Year’s holiday shift, the U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Jan. 4, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance December 29, 2024-January 4, 2025 Percentage change from comparable week in 2023 and 2024 Occupancy: 48.3 percent (up 2.9 percent) ADR: $168.90 (up 11.7 percent) RevPAR: $81.53 (up 14.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the largest year-over-year occupancy increase (up 29.7 percent to 77.5 percent).

New York City posted the highest lifts in ADR (up 30.7 percent to $340.79) and RevPAR (up 48.4 percent to $283.03).

The steepest RevPAR declines were reported in St. Louis (down 26.0 percent to $36.02) and Seattle (down 18.4 percent to $54.23).