A 150-unit, five-floor, all-suites property in Parsippany, New Jersey, has been converted by NewcrestImage and is operating under the Homewood Suites by Hilton brand. The company acquired the hotel in June 2022 under the Sonesta ES Suites brand.

“We don’t just see properties as they are but rather as what they can be,” said Mehul Patel, managing partner and CEO of NewcrestImage. “This hotel, with its strategic location along Interstate 80 between New York and Pennsylvania in northern New Jersey, offered a compelling opportunity for increased profitability with rebranding.”

The renovation revitalized the hotel’s public areas and suites with modern furnishings. Two meeting rooms accommodate corporate events, while other amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, and daily buffet breakfast. Every suite includes a kitchen along with a variety of “like-home” amenities including internet and Hilton’s Connected TV with streaming services.

The Homewood Suites is for both business and leisure travelers, with access to Newark Liberty International Airport (23 miles), Parsippany Railway Station (2 miles), and a network of five interstates and state highways.

Located near numerous corporate offices and business parks, the hotel is also close to attractions such as the 2,500-seat multipurpose Mennen Sport Arena (5 miles), Frelinghuysen Arboretum (5 miles), Morris Museum (8 miles), American Dream Mall (25 miles), and New York City (29 miles).