WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Jan. 11, 2024.

Performance was impacted by shifts in Martin Luther King Jr. Day and group/conference calendars, as well as various weather events, including the Los Angeles fires and winter storm Cora.

U.S. Hotel Performance January 5-11, 2025 Percentage change from comparable week in 2024 Occupancy: 49.2 percent (down 7.7 percent) ADR: $144.03 (down 5.9 percent) RevPAR: $70.92 (down 13.2 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the largest gains in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 18.2 percent to 79.1 percent), ADR (up 7.6 percent to $178.42), and RevPAR (up 27.2 percent to $141.20).

Of note, Los Angeles saw the second-highest increases in occupancy (up 5.7 percent to 65.0 percent) and RevPAR (up 8.6 percent to $122.63), due to displacement demand from the fires.

The steepest RevPAR decline was reported in San Francisco (down 78.1 percent to $85.89) due to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference calendar shift.