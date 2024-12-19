Comings & goings

Hospitality America has named Kellie Hanselman as its new VP of sales. With 19 years of proven expertise in sales, marketing, and leadership, Hanselman brings a wealth of experience to the third-party hotel management company.

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island has appointed Maggie Miller as sales and marketing coordinator. Miller is a skilled professional with expertise in event coordination, social media management, and recreation marketing. In her new role, she will support the resort’s sales and marketing initiatives, crafting targeted digital marketing campaigns that promote the newly renovated resort and its offerings, with a special focus on events, resort packages, and recreational activities.

Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin has announced the appointment of Travis Breen as director of sales, marketing & events. Breen will report directly to Interim General Manager Claudia Dowdy and bring his extensive 24-year hospitality industry expertise to the team. With a career spanning major hospitality brands including Kimpton, Hilton, Intercontinental, and Choice Hotels, Breen has held numerous senior leadership positions including VP of sales & marketing, VP of business performance, and VP of sales & revenue management.

The Seagate, a luxury hotel in Delray Beach, Florida, has hired two key leaders to oversee the new Bourbon Steak Delray Beach, a restaurant from acclaimed chef and restaurateur Michael Mina set to open at the resort in February 2025. Chef Pablo Valencia will serve as the executive chef of the restaurant, leading the food and beverage program, while Adam Moreira will supervise restaurant operations as the new general manager.

Sonesta Resorts St Maarten, two all-inclusive resorts comprised of the luxe adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort and Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, has appointed industry veteran Eddy Loomans as the new resort manager. Loomans will oversee staffing, guest services, the new Ultimate Adults Only Club level accommodations and exclusive features, and more for both Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten properties.

Hotel Hartness announces the promotion of Gianna Smutzki to executive chef. See more.

AC Hotel Pasadena, the 194-room new-build property set to debut in February 2025 as part of the design-led lifestyle brand AC Hotels by Marriott, has appointed Ben Spaulding as general manager and Kristin Shelton as director of sales and marketing. Spaulding brings a wealth of luxury hospitality expertise, having held key leadership roles at prestigious properties such as Fairmont Grand Del Mar, a AAA Five-Diamond Award-winning resort, and Fairmont Copley Plaza. Shelton joins AC Hotel Pasadena as director of sales and marketing with over 15 years of diverse hospitality experience. Shelton has held key leadership roles, including associate director of sales for both DoubleTree by Hilton and Marriott San Diego Del Mar, where she played a pivotal role in the hotel’s successful grand reopening following a full renovation.