DENVER, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group announced that Hilton Denver City Center, in the heart of downtown Denver, has joined the company’s portfolio. Sage has been retained by Park Hotels & Resorts to manage the property, making it the first partnership between the two companies. A well-known landmark in the Mile High City, Hilton Denver City Center will be the 18th hotel in Sage’s Denver portfolio, joining award-winning properties including The Crawford, The Maven, The Oxford, Hotel Teatro and Hotel Clio, among others.

“We are thrilled to add the Hilton Denver City Center to our growing portfolio and are truly grateful for our exciting new partnership with Park Hotels & Resorts. Given our longstanding relationship and successful track record with Hilton in urban markets such as Denver, coupled with our talented support team just a few blocks away, we are confident that we will be able to meaningfully enhance the value of this important asset for our new partners at Park Hotels & Resorts,” said Daniel del Olmo, president of Sage Hospitality Group. “Over the course of our 40-year history, Sage has been committed to Denver and our community downtown so this hotel is a natural fit to our portfolio.”

Located in the heart of Downtown Denver, Hilton Denver City Center offers 613 guest rooms and suites, featuring panoramic views of the Rocky Mountains or Denver skyline. The prime location puts guests within walking distance of Larimer Square and the recently renovated 16th Street Mall. The property features an impressive 35,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including 33 conference rooms. Sage Restaurant Concepts, recognized as one of “America’s Top 25 Restaurant Groups” by Nation’s Restaurant News, will oversee management of the hotel’s full-service, on-site restaurant, Prospect’s Urban Kitchen and Bar. The restaurant offers a true taste of Denver to guests, with a menu built around local ingredients, and Colorado’s best beers on tap.

“We are excited to collaborate with Sage Hospitality at this vibrant hotel on the heart of downtown Denver,” said Thomas J. Baltimore Jr., chairman and CEO, Park Hotels & Resorts. “We were particularly drawn to the team’s deep understanding of the Denver market, coupled with their hands-on approach to enhancing operations.”